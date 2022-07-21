July 21, 2022 - Attorney General Miyares Leads Multistate Letter Urging Google Not To Censor Crisis Pregnancy Centers From Search Results

Attorney General Miyares Leads Multistate Letter Urging Google Not To Censor Crisis Pregnancy Centers From Search Results

~ Attorney General Miyares and Kentucky Attorney General Cameron, joined by 15 other state Attorneys General, promise legal action against Google should they discriminate against crisis pregnancy centers in search results and other tools ~

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares today sent a multistate letter to Google expressing concerns about recent political pressure encouraging Google to discriminate against crisis pregnancy centers in search results, online advertising, and other products like Google Maps. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has advocated for the shutting down of crisis pregnancy centers, and Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) and Congresswoman Slotkin (D-MI), joined by 19 of their Democrat colleagues, sent Google their own respective letter, urging them to discriminate against these private charities by removing them from search results.

15 other state Attorneys General signed onto AG Miyares and AG Cameron’s letter, promising to investigate potential violations of antitrust laws and religious discrimination, should Google fall to this political pressure and attack free speech.

“Google has two options - protect the freedom of the marketplace of ideas or face legal consequences. American consumers expect diversity of opinion and thought,” said Attorney General Miyares. “The idea that elected officials are both advocating for the removal of private charities and encouraging Google to outwardly discriminate against crisis pregnancy centers and silence voices different than their own is appalling.”

Crisis pregnancy centers are private charities that show compassion and practical support to women in a time of need. In 2019, crisis pregnancy centers served over 1.8 million clients and provided services valued at over $266 million for little or no cost. These included ultrasounds, pregnancy tests, STD testing, parenting and prenatal education classes, post-abortive care, recovery counseling, free or reduced-cost diapers, baby clothes, car seats, and strollers.

Read the letter HERE.

