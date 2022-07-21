International Recording Artist Michael Tinholme Releases Two Moving Singles
Michael Tinholme releases 'God Bless the Child' and 'Moon River' alongside Brandon Fields and Adam HershLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two New Releases!
‘God Bless the Child’ & ‘Moon River’
Featuring Two Great Artists in Their Own Right!
Saxophonist Brandon Fields
and Adam Hersh on Piano
“It’s a pleasure to record with these guys.
Brandon Fields is truly one of the most gifted saxophonists and instrumentalists of our time. I’m thrilled to have him on my recordings and to call him friend.
Adam Hersh is widely recognized as a brilliant and innovative pianist. I see a lot of Bill Evans in him. Loved having him play on these songs. My friend Adam has a great and wonderful future ahead of him.
Beautiful follow-up releases by Michael Tinholme to what is
Heralded by listeners as one of today’s Greatest Songs for Peace!
‘Lullaby for Our Daughters’
written and featuring Mike Garson
(David Bowie’s piano man) & A Band of Legends
Michael Tinholme’s story is the stuff dreams are made of,
or legends. stuff that happens in movies.
Tom Berg USA today.
Industry titans like the BBC, NPR, USA Today, have recognized the spark that is Michael Tinholme. Listen to “God Bless the Child” and “Moon River” and we think you will too.
Working alongside David Bowie and Michael Jackson’s collaborators. Being an artist with worldwide airplay. Michael has released 15 singles and 4 albums. Throughout he has become close friends and collaborated with the likes of Mike Garson (pianist – Davie Bowie, Trent Reznor), Steve Lukather (guitarist – Toto, Michael Jackson, Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney), Bill Cunliffe (pianist – Bette Midler, Quincy Jones), and a whole host more.
Michael Tinholme’s catalogue has enjoyed airplay across UK, USA, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Caribbean, China, and more, and has seen him featured across USA Today, The BBC, and TalkTV.
Michael’s story is a true testament to the strength of the human spirit and one man’s love for music. It is hard to believe that given Michael’s turbulent upbringing and years on the streets, that he has been able to impact the modern pop culture landscape so significantly. With a listen to his music, we think you will see what makes him your favourite musician’s favourite singer-songwriter.
