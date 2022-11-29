Submit Release
A New Great Song for the Holiday Season

Lullaby XMAS

Blue Planet Records Logo

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Written by music legend Mike Garson (David Bowie’s pianist) the irreplaceable talent that is Garson brings elegance and grace to the single and the holidays.

Warms the soul…” – On The Spot Music
Acclaimed artist spellbinds with an emotive vulnerability

“I think “Lullaby’s” message of hope and peace belongs with the great songs of the Holiday Season. I congratulate Mike Garson for giving the world and the season a wonderful prayer for a more hopeful and peaceful tomorrow. Singing it was a moving experience for me”
Michael Tinholme

Featured on BBC Radio!! Universal praise and Global Air Play.
Broadcasts across the UK, USA, Canada, China, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Africa, “Lullaby for Our Daughters” is moving audiences the world over.

“Singing “Lullaby for Our Daughters” I imagined, a first-time father or parent walking the room, and singing their daughter off to sleep. And how his, and our hopes and dreams and worries for that child, our children, all children, gives all of our lives meaning and purpose.”

Industry titans like the BBC, NPR, USA Today, have recognized the spark that is Michael Tinholme. Listen to “Lullaby for Our Daughters” and we think you will too.

Michael Tinholme’s story is the stuff dreams are made of, or legends. stuff that happens in movies.
Tom Berg USA today.

Mike Garson - Piano
Edwin Livingston - Bass
Gary Novak - Drums
Mike Miller -Guitar
Billy Steinway -Keyboards
Steve Rawlins - Conductor
Michael Tinholme – Vocals

Written by:
Mike Garson and Nnenna Freelon
Arrangement by Michael Tinholme
Produced by Dennis Moody and Michael Tinholme
Released by Blue Planet Records


Michael Wolstenholme
Quite Great PR UK - WORLDWIDE
+1 818-590-9364
You just read:

