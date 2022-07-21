A Connecticut Carpet Cleaning Company Offers Free Contactless Pickup & Delivery Option for Rug Cleaning
The team at Southington Carpet Cleaners by Ameri-Best is changing the game for rug cleaning services in CT!SOUTHINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A local Connecticut carpet cleaning company announces their FREE contactless pickup and delivery options for needed area rug cleaning in Southington, CT. The owner of Southington Carpet Cleaners by Ameri-Best is extending this offer to local property owners while also educating them about the benefits of regular carpet, rug, and floor cleaning services.
When it’s time for rug cleaning in Southington, CT, the owners of Southington Carpet Cleaners by Ameri-Best encourage you to take advantage of their contactless pickup and delivery services. “Contactless services became popular during the COVID-19 shutdowns,” explains Joe, the owner of Southington Carpet Cleaners by Ameri-Best, the leading area rug cleaners in Southington. “However, we’re seeing more and more consumers who appreciate contactless services for a variety of reasons,” he notes. “For example, property owners might have other health concerns that make contactless services their best option. Those health concerns might make them more susceptible to contracting the flu, the common cold, or similar conditions.”
Of course, health concerns aren’t the only reason that consumers are still asking about contactless pickup and delivery services. “Some homeowners are just too busy throughout the day or work such hours that they can’t stay at home and wait for someone to come in and clean their rugs. Business owners also appreciate not being interrupted during their hours of operation. Whatever the case, we’re happy to work with them to arrange contactless services.”
Southington Carpet Cleaners by Ameri-Best is currently offering FREE pickup and delivery for customers within 20 miles of their location at 38 East Street in Plainville, CT. The owner is hoping that their free pickup and delivery services will encourage consumers to take advantage of area rug cleaning in Southington when it’s necessary. “There are so many reasons to consider regular rug, carpet, and floor cleaning throughout the year,” he stresses.
Speaking of health concerns, the owner of Southington Carpet Cleaners by Ameri-Best notes that rug and carpet fibers trap and lock dust, dirt, pollen, airborne chemicals, and other irritants. “Carpet cleaning for CT homes is an excellent investment in your overall health,” they note. “Cleaning rugs and carpets also means eliminating bothersome odors that often trigger breathing disorders and even headaches.” The owners also note that many such irritants end up deep in those fibers that everyday vacuums simply can’t reach. Thorough cleaning then removes bothersome materials wrapped around carpet yarn or that otherwise cling to its matting.
The owner, Joe, of Southington Carpet Cleaners by Ameri-Best, also notes why property owners shouldn’t put off calling a rug cleaner near Southington regularly. “It’s very easy to overlook dirt and grime on a rug’s surface as it builds up over the years,” they note. “A property owner might not even realize the levels of dirt in an area rug until we clean and return it. The color is restored, and the feel is so much softer, many rug owners are downright shocked at the difference!”
It's especially vital to enlist the help of area rug cleaners for valuable or especially delicate rugs. “It’s easy to ruin silk blends, oriental, Persian, or hand-woven rugs in particular,” they point out. “We’ve seen homeowners who’ve rented a carpet cleaning machine and then nearly ruined their rugs when trying to clean them. Those machines often pull on fibers or downright crush them. Harsh detergents also strip colors and dry out fabrics.”
To help consumers avoid these issues, the owners of Southington Carpet Cleaners by Ameri-Best are currently taking appointments for their contactless pickup and delivery. For property owners wishing to drop off their own rugs for needed cleaning, they can simply call the company and make an appointment to visit their facility at 38 East Street in Plainville. “We’re happy to answer your questions about carpet care as well,” emphasize the owners of Southington Carpet Cleaners by Ameri-Best. “We’ve been in the carpet and floor cleaning business since 1999 so we know the challenges of keeping those surfaces clean. Whatever a consumer needs to ensure they’re caring for their flooring properly, we’re here to help.”
