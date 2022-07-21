House Democrats Are Committed to Protecting Americans’ Constitutional Rights

Millions of Americans are rightfully concerned that the Supreme Court may overturn other settled legal precedents affecting access to contraception and the equal right to marriage for LGBTQ Americans and those in interracial marriages. This week, House Democrats will advance the Respect for Marriage Act and the Right to Contraception Act to codify these essential rights, building on House Democrats’ previously passed legislation to ensure the right to an abortion and the freedom to travel to access reproductive care.

THE RESPECT FOR MARRIAGE ACT

H.R. 8404, the Respect for Marriage Act, would codify the settled legal precedents of Obergefell v. Hodges and Loving v. Virginia to ensure marriage equality for same-sex and interracial couples is codified under federal law. The legislation also repeals the discriminatory Defense of Marriage Act, and provides legal protections to ensure those acting under state law are unable to discriminate against an out-of-state marriage based on the sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin of the individuals in the marriage.

A Gallup poll released on June 1 found that 70% of respondents opposed efforts to prevent same-sex couples from being recognized by the law as valid.

A The 19th/Momentive poll released May 26 found that 70% of Americans do not want to see Obergefell v. Hodges reversed by the Supreme Court.

THE RIGHT TO CONTRACEPTION ACT

H.R. 8373, the Right to Contraception Act, responds to Justice Thomas’ disturbing concurrence that explicitly called for the Supreme Court to reconsider the constitutional right to birth control settled in Griswold v. Connecticut. This bill would create a statutory right for Americans to obtain contraceptives and protects a range of contraceptives and emergency contraceptives.

A FiveThirtyEight poll released July 12 found that a bipartisan supermajority – nearly 9 in 10 Americans – support access to contraceptives, with over 70% of Americans supporting access to emergency contraceptives.

THE WOMEN'S HEALTH PROTECTION ACT



H.R. 8296, the Women’s Health Protection Act, would prohibit governmental restrictions on accessing abortion services and ensure health care providers and patients have a statutory right to provide and receive abortion care, ensuring Americans can make their own health care decisions without interference from politicians.

THE ENSURING WOMEN'S RIGHT TO REPRODUCTIVE FREEDOM ACT



H.R. 8297, the Ensuring Women's Access to Reproductive Freedom Act, addresses states’ efforts to punish Americans traveling for reproductive health care, which is protected by the Constitutional right to travel. This legislation would ensure no person acting under state law could prevent, restrict, or otherwise retaliate against a person traveling across state lines for lawful abortion care, including vigilantes empowered by states under current anti-choice laws.

A CBS/YouGov poll released on June 26th found that 59% of respondents disapproved of the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.