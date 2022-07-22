COLLIER FREEDOM HOSTS DO SAY GAY TOWN HALL, THE FIRST OF FOUR TOWN HALLS TO COMBAT POLICY COMING OUT OF TALLAHASSEE

Floridians are fighting against the "Don't Say Gay" bill in the Florida Legislature

The “DO Say Gay” Town Hall is in support of Florida’s LGBTQIA community and pushes back on legislation that imperils the rights and safety of all Floridians.

It is worth remembering that it took the Nazis several years to build a wall of legislation into state policy intended to hate people, including gays. It started with laws like this one.” — Michael Sales