COLLIER FREEDOM HOSTS DO SAY GAY TOWN HALL, THE FIRST OF FOUR TOWN HALLS TO COMBAT POLICY COMING OUT OF TALLAHASSEE
The “DO Say Gay” Town Hall is in support of Florida’s LGBTQIA community and pushes back on legislation that imperils the rights and safety of all Floridians.
It is worth remembering that it took the Nazis several years to build a wall of legislation into state policy intended to hate people, including gays. It started with laws like this one.”NAPLES, FL, USA, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collier Freedom, Southwest Florida’s leading social justice non-profit, announces a series of Town Halls to expose recent laws enacted by Florida’s governor and state legislators that remove critical human rights of millions of Floridians and put lives at risk. The First Town Hall, DO SAY GAY, takes place Monday, July 25th at 6:00 p.m. at the Norris Center, 755 8th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102.
— Michael Sales
The DO SAY GAY Town Hall will show how Florida’s brazenly deceptive Parental Rights In Education Act (dubbed “Don’t Say Gay”) is nothing more than a front for legislating the discrimination of LGBTQ+ kids and adults, and how this dehumanizing attack on Floridians' rights will not only lead to violence against LGBTQ+ teens and adolescents; it will also lead to self-harm. “It is worth remembering that it took the Nazis several years to build a wall of legislation into state policy intended to hate people, including gays,” said Michael Sales, a founding member of Collier Freedom. “It started with laws like this one. A movement toward that kind of rigid conformity is happening in Florida and elsewhere.”
In the DO SAY GAY Town Hall, Collier Freedom members and guests will discuss the impact and consequences of “Don’t Say Gay,” its “legality,” how it harms ALL Floridians, and why we should combat this extremism. Activism in support of the humanity of gay people will be passionately defended by educators, psychologists, activists, and students at this Town Hall. A multitude of ignorant people are, as Cori Craciun (founder of Naples Pride and Collier Freedom member) recently said, "ginning up hatred and discrimination."
Speakers will include Dr. Christy Noe, lifelong educator, past school principal, and President/CEO of Collaborative Educational Network, Michaela O’Brien, Student peer Mentor at Southwestern State College, and representatives from Naples Pride and GLSEN. Attendees will also hear from Dr. Angela Mann, Professor at the University of North Florida & past President of the Florida Association of Psychologists Yordanos Mola, Senior Field Organizer for EQUALITY FLORIDA, and others in the LGBTQ+ Community via video. There will be music and special guests, including an originally filmed song parody performed by local drag queens.
The remaining 3 Town Halls: DO SAY PRO-CHOICE, focusing on recent abortion restrictions, DO SAY GUN SAFETY, on gun legislation, and DO SAY VOTING RIGHTS, bringing attention to Florida’s recent legislation, limiting voters' rights all take place at the Norris Center, and are scheduled for the 4th Monday in August, September, and October, respectively. All events are free but require registration to attend. Tickets are available at Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/3yTzM9X
Facebook Event page: https://fb.me/e/8jWaoeFq1
KC Schulberg
Collier Freedom
+1 239-784-0880
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook