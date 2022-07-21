Wood County Economic Development Commission Announces New Board Members
Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron has announced the appointment of Adam Ehlert and Pam Swanner to the board of the WCEDC.
Pam and Adam bring a wealth of experience and different perspectives, which will round out the Board.”QUITMAN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron has announced the appointment of Adam Ehlert and Pam Swanner to the board of the Wood County Economic Development Commission (WCEDC).
— Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron
Ehlert and Swanner join fellow board members Allene Doggett, Craig Lindholm, Gwen Winters, Jim Berry, Lee Smith, Mike Simmons, Steven Steele, Tom Callan, Tom Keenan, and Stephen Eggleston.
Ehlert currently serves as the Director of Operations for Holly Lake Ranch Association and has many responsibilities in the community, such as being a volunteer fireman at HVFD as well as serving on the Board of Directors for the Greater Hawkins Area Chamber of Commerce, as a councilman on the Jarvis Christian University Workforce Council, and as a volunteer on the safety committee at his local church.
Ehlert retired from the United States Marine Corps after 22 years of honorable service as an infantryman (Enlisted) and as a Counterintelligence/Human Source Intelligence Agent (Officer).
He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago in Elementary Education and a Master of Arts degree from Liberty University, School of Business, in Executive Leadership.
Swanner is a Broker Senior Sales Associate with Coldwell Banker Lakehaven, Realtors. A native of Franklin County, she resides in Winnsboro, having graduated from WHS.
She was selected to join the Coldwell Banker's International President's Circle, a designation for the top 10 percent of the sales associates at Coldwell Banker. Swanner is also a standing member in Coldwell Banker's Circle of Honor.
She has been recognized as Realtor of the Year by the Greater Tyler Board of Realtors. In addition, Swanner serves on the Winnsboro Center for Arts Capital Campaign Committee, which will help facilitate a new Performance Hall for the WCA on the Bowery.
“Pam and Adam bring a wealth of experience and different perspectives, which will round out the Board,” said Judge Hebron. “Their participation on this important Board is greatly welcomed and appreciated.”
WCEDC Board Chair Thomas Keenan added that the existing members of the Board “are excited to welcome Pam and Adam as new board members. We especially look forward to working with Pam and Adam as they chair our Arts and Parks Committee and the Education Committee."
About Wood County
Nestled in the Piney Woods of East Texas, Wood County is all of the Texas you expect in a county you’ll love: Active downtown districts, engaging outdoor activities, and friendly neighbors! Wood County is the ideal location for a weekend getaway or extended vacation, starting or expanding your small business, or becoming a permanent part of any of our welcoming communities. Home to Lake Fork—named the #1 bass fishing destination in the nation by Bassmaster Magazine—Wood County also has a variety of attractions to appeal to just about everyone, such as the Mineola Nature Preserve and the Links at Land’s End golf course to name just two. Come to Wood County: “The Texas You Expect in a County You’ll Love!” For more information, visit https://LoveWoodCounty.com.
holt hackney
hackney publications
+1 512-632-0854
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter