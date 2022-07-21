Modular Construction Market Immense Development Trends Across The Globe 2026

Modular Construction Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, the global modular construction market size was valued at $114.6 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $196.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, by type, the permanent segment accrued the largest share in the market owing to the factors such as inexpensive, and simple to build. The expansion of the residential infrastructure sector especially in the emerging nations such as China and India is driven by surge in demand for modular construction activities.

The manufacturers of modular construction are focusing on business expansion and new projects as a strategy to increase their modular construction market share. For instance, in October 2018, SG Blocks entered in strategic partnership with Harrison, Walker and Harper (HWH), an engineering, contracting, and industrial services firm. Under this alliance, HWH will become an SGB preferred partner to complete site work and installation of single family modular homes.

Get Sample Copy of “Modular Construction Market” @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6339

Top Players:

The key players profiled in the modular construction market report include ATCO, Anderco Pte. Ltd., Giant Containers Inc., Honomobo Corporation, Lendlease Corporation, SG Blocks, Inc., Skanska AB, Speed House Group of Companies, Supertech Industries LLC, and Tempohousing.

Furthermore, the growth of industrial and commercial sectors, owing to increase in population and rise in urbanization is projected to propel the demand for modular construction activities in the coming years. By end user, in 2018, the residential segment garnered significant share, owing to the expansion of construction sector in developing regions. In addition, depending on material, the wood segment garnered a significant share in 2018.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6339

Key Findings of the Study:

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging modular construction market trends and dynamics.

• Depending on type, the permanent segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue in 2018 and re-locatable segment is projected to grow at a

CAGR 7.8% during the forecast period.

• By material, the wood segment led the modular construction market in 2018.

• Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

• The key market players within the modular construction market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help

understand the competitive outlook of the modular construction industry.

• In-depth modular construction market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026.

• The global modular construction market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2026 is included in the report.

To Get in-depth Information Connect to Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6339