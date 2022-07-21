SECO launches PHOENIX and PYXIS, two new fanless computer solutions
SECO expands its lineup of cutting-edge computing solutions based on Intel® high-performance microprocessor platforms with two new fanless embedded computers.AREZZO, ITALY, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SECO, Gold Member of the Intel® Partner Alliance, expands its lineup of cutting-edge computing solutions based on Intel® high-performance microprocessor platforms. Today, the company is launching two new fanless embedded computers for commercial and industrial environments, one based on 11th generation Intel® Core™ and Intel® Celeron® processors (formerly Tiger Lake UP3), the other based on Intel® Atom® x6000E, Intel® Pentium® and Celeron® N and J Series processors (formerly Elkhart Lake).
The 11th generation Intel® Core™ and Intel® Celeron® processors offer an excellent balance of performance and responsiveness - suitable for use in gaming, biomedical and other fields. The Intel® Atom® X6000E Series, Intel® Pentium® and Celeron® N and J Series processors offer high-level performance on the power consumption front. They can also be used in automation and edge computing contexts, in applications ranging from information kiosks to transportation.
Featuring a rugged enclosure, the PHOENIX fanless PC offers all the power of 11th generation Intel® Core™ and Intel® Celeron® processors. Graphics processing is entrusted to the integrated Intel® Iris® Xe engine - up to 96 Execution Units - which enables the handling of 4 displays simultaneously with up to 4K resolution at 60 Hz refresh rate via 2 DisplayPort 1.4 ports with Dual DP++ connectors.
Connectivity includes two DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM RAM slots (with support for in-band error correcting code, abbreviated IBECC). PHOENIX provides multiple network interfaces, including two 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth (WLAN) via an M.2 module, and cellular modem (WWAN) via a second M.2 module supported by a soldered nanoSim.
Video is provided by two DisplayPort 1.4 interfaces on dual DP++ connectors, or on USB Type-C connectors in alternate mode. SuperSpeed USB is provided on two USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 ports on USB Type-C connectors (up to 20 Gbps) and two USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 ports on Dual Type-A connectors (up to 10 Gbps). Additional interfaces include two RS-232/RS-422/RS-485 serial ports, Lineout + Mic In TRRS audio jack, and terminal blocks with GPIO, I2C, SPI, and output voltages. Supported operating systems include Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC, Linux, and Yocto. These features enable the SECO PHOENIX fanless embedded computer to offer high responsiveness and level performance, ideal for use in fields such as automation, biomedical, gaming, surveillance, telecommunications, and multimedia equipment.
As an efficient, compact and low-power solution, SECO today is also launching PYXIS, a fanless box PC equipped with Intel® Atom® x6000E Series, Intel® Pentium® and Celeron® N and J Series processors. The integrated 11th generation Intel® UHD Graphics controller - with up to 32 Execution Units - handles video streams in 4K resolution with 60 Hz refresh rate via two 1.4 Display Ports with Dual DP++ connectors.
The PYXIS fanless computer is equipped with up to 16 GB of soldered down quad-channel LPDDR4-3200 RAM. In-band error correcting code (IBECC) technology, supported by Intel® Atom® processors for industrial use, improves performance and reliability. Connectivity options include two Gigabit Ethernet ports, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth (WLAN) via an M.2 module, and cellular modem (WWAN) via a second M.2 module, two USB 3.2 Gen1 Type A ports, two RS-232/RS-422/RS-485 serial ports, and Lineout + Mic-In TRSS audio jack. Supported operating systems are Windows 10 (Enterprise and IoT Core), Linux and Yocto. CAN, GPIO, I2C, SPI, and output voltages are provided via terminal block connectors. With these features, the SECO PYXIS fanless embedded computer is suitable for use in applications requiring high performance and low power consumption, including edge computing, automation, surveillance, telecommunications, transportation, and multimedia equipment.
Both computers are compatible with SECO’s CLEA AI/IoT platform. This provides an easy way to connect electronic devices in the cloud to facilitate real-time operations of infrastructure management, device control, analytics, remote software updates, predictive maintenance and more.
About SECO
SECO (IOT.MI) develops and manufactures cutting-edge technological solutions, from miniaturized computers to fully customized integrated systems combining hardware and software. SECO also offers Clea, a proprietary end-to-end IoT-AI analytics software suite, made available on a SaaS basis, that allows clients to gather insightful data from their on-field devices in real time. SECO employs almost 800 people worldwide and operates through 5 production plants, 9 R&D hubs and sales offices in 9 countries. SECO serves more than 300 blue-chip customers which are leaders in their respective fields, including Medical, Industrial Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Fitness, Vending and many other sectors. SECO R&D capabilities are further enhanced by long-lasting strategic partnerships with tech giants and collaborations with universities, research centers, and innovative start-ups. Corporate social responsibility is part of the strategy of SECO, that undertakes several actions to reduce its environmental footprint and increase its impact on its people and local communities.
For more information: https://www.seco.com/
Marketing Communications Department
SECO
email us here