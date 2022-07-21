United Robots and PropMix Partner to Automate Real Estate Content Generation
Publishers can expand their content offerings with automated real estate news storiesNEW YORK, NY, USA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PropMix.io LLC and United Robots AB have entered into a partnership that enables online publishers to deliver hyper local real estate articles containing sales and market insights. This partnership automates the generation of highly relevant and timely real estate news stories for media companies to attract readers.
It is well known in the media business that local real estate news is publishing gold and gets attention from readers. The combination of data-driven insights from PropMix and groundbreaking AI-driven natural language generation from United Robots enables such content to be automatically published thereby expanding their content offerings with minimal impact to their editorial staff. Cynthia DuBose, VP Audience Growth & Content Monetization at US local media group McClatchy, who publish automated real estate content in 10 of their markets: “We want our journalists to produce journalism, not track down information. They should focus on what they are skilled to do.".
United Robots provides Content-as-a-Service - a giant content factory, delivering thousands of pieces of automated texts, images, graphics, and more to serve clients in various vertical industries. “We are excited to partner with PropMix to disrupt the real estate news industry and create efficiencies in objective and timely news reporting”, said Sören Karlsson, CEO of United Robots. PropMix gathers and curates real estate data, geospatial data, crime statistics and more from across the nation and extracts insights using machine learning which are trusted by mortgage companies, investors, and realtors.
“We created the real estate industry’s largest open data and insights platform to power innovations we cannot dream of ourselves”, said Umesh Harigopal, CEO of PropMix. “United Robots is a great example of composing layers of AI to create value in the publishing industry”. PropMix supports an ecosystem of startups and established players by delivering its data and insights such as real estate trends, predictive analytics, and computer vision via 100s of APIs and other traditional integration options.
About United Robots
United Robots is the world’s leading Content-as-a-Service solution for automated editorial content. The company provides automated editorial content from structured data using data science and AI, including NLG (Natural Language Generation). United Robots have provided some 100 news sites with > 4mi automated texts since launch in 2015. The company works as a partner to publishers in Scandinavia, Europe and North America who are using robots as newsroom resources to launch new verticals, drive conversions, provide real-time services, do geo targeting and more.
About PropMix.io
PropMix.io LLC, is a real estate data, insights, and solutions company with deep experience in commercializing Artificial Intelligence. PropMix’s platform and solutions are widely used by mortgage lenders, appraisers, realtors, and investors. Built on industry open standards and with intuitive user experience, PropMix’s solutions empower users to seamlessly engage with data and insights to research markets, assess valuation complexity, and make real estate decisions. PropMix was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York. www.propmix.io
