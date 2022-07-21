Americans Losing Interest in Ukraine-Russia War
Google search analysis data reveals that online searches for “ukraine” and “ukraine news” are quickly declining, big win for PutinUSA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Ukraine-Russia war is coming to its fifth month, CIA Director William Burns said Wednesday at the Aspen Security Forum.
“Putin’s view of Americans is that we always suffer from attention deficit disorder, and we’ll get distracted by something else…My own strong view is that Putin was wrong in his assumptions about breaking the alliance and breaking Ukrainian will before the war began, and I think he is just as wrong now.”
However, our Google search analysis data reveals that online searches for “ukraine” and “ukraine news” are declining since the beginning of April, and compared to the previous month, the search demand declined by 21% and 14% from past month respectively.
[Figure 1] [Figure 2]
A finding by Search Engine Analysis and SEO Specialist Eduard Dziak reveals that in fact, the general population in America is losing interest in the Ukraine-Russia war.
And while the support to Ukraine mainly comes from the USA Government in form of financial, humanitarian, and military aid this trend can negatively affect future aid from the USA to Ukraine as when the demand drops for Ukraine news then news outlets and journalists will cover this topic less often, which will result in a bigger decline of interest that could lead to Ukraine war disappearing from headlines.
Already now, we can see the live coverage is getting less frequent compared to a couple of months ago, especially during weekends.
A quote by Eduard Dziak, Search Engine Analysis & SEO Specialist:
“I seriously hope that Mr. William Burns is right, and the USA and Europe will be continuing their support to Ukraine as slowing or even stopping these vital supplies to Ukraine would result in catastrophic mistake for the entire democratic world.
However, from years of experience analyzing search trends, there is a big correlation between news and magazine websites writing about trending topics and queries and as the search demand is declining so the coverage within news outlets until it disappears.”
