Hylant Featured Prominently on U.S. Captive Review Awards Shortlist

Leane Rafalko has joined Hylant Global Captive Solutions

Hylant has made the shortlist for the U.S. Captive Review Awards 2022 in five categories.

Our team works hard to provide creative solutions that help our clients address their risk management challenges and obtain their financial goals.” — Anne Marie Towle

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hylant is excited to announce that it has made the shortlist for the U.S. Captive Review Awards 2022 in the following categories:

• Captive Manager of the Year

• Captive Collaboration Project

• Captive Consultant of the Year

• Emerging Talent – Adam Miholic

• NextGen Initiative

The awards recognize providers and professionals who have demonstrated outstanding client service, innovation and growth.

“Our team works hard to provide creative solutions that help our clients address their risk management challenges and obtain their financial goals,” said Anne Marie Towle, Global Captive Solutions Leader for Hylant. “I’m proud that we are being recognized for the work we do, for regularly going the extra mile and for the professionalism we demonstrate in working with our clients and business partners.

Winners will be announced on August 8, 2022, at the Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain, Vermont, the evening before the Vermont Captive Insurance Conference begins. To see the complete Captive Review Awards shortlist, click here.

ABOUT HYLANT

Founded in 1935, Hylant is one of the largest privately held insurance brokerages in the United States, renowned for serving clients as business partners and trusted advisors. We offer complete risk management services; captive consulting and management services; employee benefits brokerage and consultation; merger, acquisition and complex business transaction consultation services; loss control; healthcare management; and insurance solutions for businesses and individuals locally, nationally and internationally.

Hylant is a founding member of BrokerTech Ventures, the first accelerator program and investor group designed specifically to incubate technologies and drive innovations that benefit insurance brokers and clients. Named 13 consecutive years to the “Best Places to Work in Insurance” list, we have aggressive growth plans and are actively seeking caring people to help us make the world a better place for the clients and communities we serve.

