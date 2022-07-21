Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,046 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,568 in the last 365 days.

Hylant Featured Prominently on U.S. Captive Review Awards Shortlist

Gray world map with white text overlay - "Leane Rafalko joins Hylant Global Captive Solutions."

Leane Rafalko has joined Hylant Global Captive Solutions

Hylant has made the shortlist for the U.S. Captive Review Awards 2022 in five categories.

Our team works hard to provide creative solutions that help our clients address their risk management challenges and obtain their financial goals.”
— Anne Marie Towle

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hylant is excited to announce that it has made the shortlist for the U.S. Captive Review Awards 2022 in the following categories:

• Captive Manager of the Year
• Captive Collaboration Project
• Captive Consultant of the Year
• Emerging Talent – Adam Miholic
• NextGen Initiative

The awards recognize providers and professionals who have demonstrated outstanding client service, innovation and growth.

“Our team works hard to provide creative solutions that help our clients address their risk management challenges and obtain their financial goals,” said Anne Marie Towle, Global Captive Solutions Leader for Hylant. “I’m proud that we are being recognized for the work we do, for regularly going the extra mile and for the professionalism we demonstrate in working with our clients and business partners.

Winners will be announced on August 8, 2022, at the Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain, Vermont, the evening before the Vermont Captive Insurance Conference begins. To see the complete Captive Review Awards shortlist, click here.

ABOUT HYLANT

Founded in 1935, Hylant is one of the largest privately held insurance brokerages in the United States, renowned for serving clients as business partners and trusted advisors. We offer complete risk management services; captive consulting and management services; employee benefits brokerage and consultation; merger, acquisition and complex business transaction consultation services; loss control; healthcare management; and insurance solutions for businesses and individuals locally, nationally and internationally.

Hylant is a founding member of BrokerTech Ventures, the first accelerator program and investor group designed specifically to incubate technologies and drive innovations that benefit insurance brokers and clients. Named 13 consecutive years to the “Best Places to Work in Insurance” list, we have aggressive growth plans and are actively seeking caring people to help us make the world a better place for the clients and communities we serve.

Bridget Scott
Hylant
+1 317-817-5142
email us here

You just read:

Hylant Featured Prominently on U.S. Captive Review Awards Shortlist

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.