Gorongosa Rangers using OroraTech integration with EarthRanger A view of what OroraTech notifications look like in the EarthRanger platform. Through the partnership, conservationists are notified when a fire as little as 10x10 meters begins. Location: Italy. Image courtesy: EarthRanger. OroraTech logo

EarthRanger has partnered up with NewSpace company OroraTech to offer its users a crucial wildfire detection and monitoring service from space.

Wildfires are one of the biggest drivers of climate change and a severe threat to ecosystems in protected landscapes.” — Björn Stoffers, Co-founder of OroraTech.

MUNICH, BAVARIA, GERMANY, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EarthRanger and OroraTech Partnership Aims To Protect Wildlife and Its Habitats

● The EarthRanger platform provides a unified view of collared wildlife, rangers, and any other assets

whether on land or sea.

● OroraTech offers satellite-based wildfire intelligence and launches their own nanosatellite

constellation.

● With the partnership between EarthRanger and OroraTech, conservationists globally can now gain

easier access to better manage fires in protected areas.

Munich, July 21st, 2022 – EarthRanger, a data visualization and analysis software used by governments, protected area managers, ecologists, and wildlife biologists across more than 250 sites and 50 countries in the world, has partnered up with NewSpace company OroraTech to offer its users a crucial wildfire detection and monitoring service from space.

While wildfires are a natural part of the ecosystem, climate change and land-use changes are making these events worse, according to a recent report by the United Nations. From record-breaking wildfires in the Amazon to Australia and even in the Arctic Circle, uncontrollable and extreme blazes around the globe are having a devastating impact on communities, wildlife, and ecosystems. As such, conservationists and scientists having access to the tools needed to identify and reduce wildfires is essential.

“Actionable real-time data is key to saving lives, wildlife and precious landscapes” said Victor Lujan, Program Manager at EarthRanger. “By putting the power of cutting-edge technology such as OroraTech into the hands of those on the ground, our partners can pinpoint deadly fires before they get out of control, safeguarding the future of wildlife and their habitats.”

Free for conservation missions, EarthRanger collects, integrates, and displays all historical and available data and combines it with reports from the field to provide one unified view of collared wildlife, rangers, and any other assets whether on land or sea.

Munich-based OroraTech provides a holistic wildfire intelligence platform with data derived from over 20 external satellites in low-earth orbit and geostationary orbit. Earlier this year, the company launched their first own satellite equipped with a high-resolution thermal imaging camera, which will be joined by a fleet of 8 satellites by 2024 to greatly improve coverage around the planet. Governments and organizations are using the data to detect fires faster and gain a better situational overview.

“Wildfires are one of the biggest drivers of climate change and a severe threat to ecosystems in protected landscapes” says Björn Stoffers, Co-founder of OroraTech. “We have been working with the US Forest Service in Niassa Reserve since 2020 and look forward to putting our experience to good use.” Through the partnership, OroraTech’s data will now be accessible as an additional feature within the EarthRanger platform.

For press inquiries contact:

Björn Stoffers

CCO & Co-founder

bjoern.stoffers@ororatech.com

OroraTech GmbH

St.-Martin-Str. 112

81669 Munich, Germany

About OroraTech

OroraTech is a NewSpace intelligence startup headquartered in Munich, Germany, providing services to improve climate resilience. Their leading wildfire intelligence service is used by clients all over the globe, protecting more than 170 million hectares of forest. The service will be complemented by OroraTech’s own fleet of nanosatellites: Heat signals captured by novel thermal-infrared cameras in space will be processed on the satellites to speed up notifications from hours to minutes. The company was founded in 2018 by Thomas Grübler, Björn Stoffers, Florian Mauracher, and Rupert Amann with a shared vision to use

NewSpace intelligence for a sustainable earth, employing 75 people worldwide.

Download full press kit here >>>