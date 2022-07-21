Smart Travel, Frictionless Payments with CAVAGO
CAVAGO's new instant payment feature has the power to revolutionise business for riding schools, livery yards, and trekking centres all over Britain
We set out to create a global network of businesses and a convenient system where horse enthusiasts of all disciplines can find a place to ride or book a unique holiday experience.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release. The digital booking platform designed to unite horse lovers now has an instant payment feature to significantly reduce the time spent booking, scheduling, and paying for equestrian activities.
— Tauseef Qadri
The new feature makes billing and receiving payments for equine services easy, cost-effective, and secure, said Tauseef Qadri, CEO at CAVAGO.
'We set out to create a global network of businesses and a convenient system where horse enthusiasts of all disciplines can find a place to ride or book a unique holiday experience. Thanks to our new payment feature, hosts can comfortably process, take bookings, and schedule rides on the app. One of our hosts runs horse and carriage tours in Portugal. In the past, due to a lack of card payment processing options, she lost clients. Sometimes just to receive payment, she had to drive the horses around town in order to find bank machines for clients to withdraw money while she waited on the road with the horses. Now, thanks to CAVAGO, she has a QR code stickered on the carriage door that clients can use to pay for her services before they step inside.'
An app that streamlines finding equestrian activities:
CAVAGO is the first mobile-friendly platform to connect equestrians, operators, and travel agents with users looking to book riding activities around the world. The service brings riding schools, livery yards, polo clubs and trekking centres together and simplifies finding, booking, and paying for equine experiences.
Searching for a place to ride within the network is as easy as inputting a location and activity and choosing from amongst the broad selections of stays, tours, or riding options.
Users just need to select the price range, location, and dates they would like to travel and browse through high-resolution images and video footage to ensure the property suits their requirements.
Giving equestrian businesses a voice:
CAVAGO makes booking faster and easier than going through an equestrian travel agency and is designed to save users and hosts time and money. The easy-to-follow platform takes less time to complete a booking and ensures commissions are kept to a minimum.
Reoccurring riding activities can be managed on a dedicated calendar inside the app. After just a few bookings, CAVAGO's advanced AI learns user preferences to help recommend the perfect riding itinerary whenever they travel in the future. Reservation tasks such as up-to-date availability, pricing, detailed booking information and scheduling confirmation can also be automated.
About CAVAGO:
CAVAGO has created the world's largest horse community. Where users can explore and discover unique people, places, and horses wherever they go.
The mobile app and booking platform helps users find riding vacations and ongoing equestrian activities, including weekly riding lessons and hacking.
With a strong focus on functionality and simplicity, CAVAGO helps users spend less time organising riding and more time in the saddle.
With enthusiastic customers worldwide and more than 250 hosts already signed up, CAVAGO has quickly become the fastest-growing booking solution in the equine industry. ###
