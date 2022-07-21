Ganesh Diagnostic is listed with ICMR as COVID-19 Testing Labs
Diagnostic Centres across Delhi expanding COVID-19 Test facilities to reach communities as preventive measure for covid-19.NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's true "Prevention is better than cure". To prevent COVID-19, apart from vaccination Covid-19 RT-PCR test also plays an important role.
Being a leader in diagnostic services in Delhi, Ganesh Diagnostic is listed with ICMR as a COVID-19 testing laboratory to provide COVID-19 test facilities to communities.
We have been honored to serve communities in Delhi and be able to offer a COVID-19 Testing facility to the communities. Our caregivers and staff are committed to providing quality care to communities. We are so grateful to be listed as Covid-19 Testing Laboratories to expand covid-19 testing access to the community and promote health equity.
Ganesh Diagnostic has 6 branches in Delhi. Since 2001, At Ganesh Diagnostic, we have been tirelessly dedicated to providing medical services to communities under the guidance of famed radiologist, Dr. Ravin Sharma. We use advanced techniques to resolve issues and problems. Ganesh Diagnostic has already conducted RT-PCR tests for more than 3,000,000+ patients throughout the pandemic. As community health partners, Ganesh Diagnostic is uniquely positioned to work as a system with the ICMR to expand access to the COVID-19 RT-PCR test to recipients.
Ganesh Diagnostic was chosen for COVID-19 Testing in Delhi NCR on their provided services, commitment, and ability to provide RT-PCR testing facility without any quality compromise and with complete accuracy in reports to vulnerable populations irrespective of ability to pay.
To prevent Covid-19 from the spread, It's necessary to share information and education regarding the need for COVID-19 Testing, COVID-19 preventive guidelines as well as prevention techniques for covid-19. Our healthcare providers have seen how devastating the COVID-19 virus has been to communities. Getting the RT-PCR done quickly and efficiently is an essential and very first step to getting detailed information about infected people to stop the spread of COVID-19.
All Ganesh Diagnostic branches use an effective method and an end-to-end platform to make it easy for patients to register and schedule appointments through the helpline/ website at any of their centers at their convenience.
Ganesh Diagnostic Sec-8, Rohini, New Delhi
Ganesh Diagnostic Derawal Nagar, Delhi
Ganesh Diagnostic Mangol Puri, New Delhi
Ganesh Diagnostic Yamuna Vihar, New Delhi
Ganesh Diagnostic Nagngloi, New Delhi
Ganesh Diagnostic Hari Nagar, New Delhi
Ganesh Diagnostic Budh Vihar, New Delhi
Nowadays, Covid-19 cases are increasing. To prevent the spread of Covid-19, Keep following the preventive guidelines by WHO and stay safe.
Wash your hands at least 20 seconds
Wear Mask
Avoid Crowd
Avoid Shake-hand
Disinfect Contact Elements
Ganesh Diagnostic for Covid-19 test
Ganesh Diagnostic is NABL Accredited Diagnostic and Imaging laboratory. It is one of Delhi's leading Diagnostic and Imaging Labs with more than 3,000,000 lacs happy patients and nearly 30,000 trusted doctors and 1000+ carers dedicated to providing the highest quality medical services. We strictly follow Covid-19 guidelines.
Getting RTPCR Covid-19 test at honest prices is possible with Ganesh Diagnostic to enjoy the benefits like
• Affordability: We provide RTPCR tests at government-approved rates.
• Quality Assurance: Test plans are NABL accredited to ensure you optimum quality
• Latest Techniques for result accuracy: The reports of the Covid-19 test are prepared in our advanced technology-equipped lab.
• Excellence Compliance: We follow an international quality standards for sampling procedure
• On-Time Report Delivery: We provide reports within 24 hours of sample collection.
• Free Home Sample Collection: Free Home sample collection is available
To find Covid-19 test lab, Ganesh Diagnostic in your nearby area and Covid- 19 test clinic in Delhi for RTPCR free home sample collection.
