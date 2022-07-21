TEKHQS JOINS NETSUITE SOLUTION PROVIDER PROGRAM
Leading information technology services company launches NetSuite practice to meet the growing demand for cloud ERPIRVINE, CALIF, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TEKHQS, a leading customized software services company, today announced that it has joined the Oracle NetSuite Solution Provider Program. With NetSuite, TEKHQS will help its customers take advantage of a powerful cloud ERP platform to gain the visibility and control needed to adapt and thrive.
"TEKHQS is excited to be a part of the NetSuite Solution Provider Program," said Shafiq Rathore, COO, TEKHQS. “Through this partnership, we will be able to work closely with NetSuite to help our customers seamlessly move their business operations to the cloud. We are committed to helping our customers succeed and are confident this partnership will offer new possibilities to help us create a bigger impact.”
By joining the program, TEKHQS is able to leverage its extensive experience to promote, implement, and tailor NetSuite to its clients in the logistics, healthcare, finance, retail, and manufacturing industries. The NetSuite Solution Provider Program provides access to a comprehensive portfolio of enablement and entitlement activities, which helps NetSuite partners unlock new revenue opportunities. NetSuite partners can leverage every aspect of the suite, including ERP, HCM, inventory management, CRM, and ecommerce. In addition, TEKHQS is also joining the NetSuite SuiteLife initiative. SuiteLife helps accelerate partner onboarding and provides multiple layers of engagement and support, as well as access to NetSuite best practices.
“We are pleased to welcome TEKHQS to our Solution Provider Program and SuiteLife initiative,” said Craig West, GVP of channel sales and alliances, Oracle NetSuite. “We look forward to working with the team at TEKHQS to combine their expertise with our robust suite of technologies to create new revenue opportunities and achieve mutual success for our customers.”
ABOUT NETSUITE SOLUTION PROVIDER PROGRAM
The NetSuite Solution Provider Program allows NetSuite partners to take advantage of increasing demand for cloud ERP to expand their businesses. As part of this program, partners have access to strategic practice planning, in-person and on-demand training across functional areas, and assets and best practices to support the entire customer acquisition and success lifecycle. In addition, the robust cloud platform delivered by NetSuite, which includes ERP, HCM, inventory management, CRM, and ecommerce, enables partners to thrive. As a NetSuite partner, organizations will spend less time solving technology issues and more time solving business issues to help their customers adapt and thrive.
ABOUT TEKHQS
TEKHQS is a leading information technology firm that provides a full spectrum of functional and technical software solutions. For over five years, TEKHQS has helped dozens of organizations achieve business transformation by bringing together people, processes, and technology.
Headquartered in the United States, “TEKHQS” has grown year-over-year with employees and consultants worldwide. With offices and partners in the USA, UK, Australia, Pakistan, and India, TEKHQS is helping organizations of all sizes become market leaders by implementing the right technologies.
TRADEMARKS
Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.
Shafiq Rathore
TEKHQS
+1 949-207-7195
sales@tekhqs.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn