JATIN MEHTA LAUNCHES US$5 BILLION CLAIM AGAINST DE BEERS, STANDARD CHARTERED BANK & KROLL LLC

The claim states the mode by which the three defendants conspired over a number of years to destroy Mr. Mehta’s business and his and his family’s reputations.

Mr. Jatin Mehta suit provides clear and irrefutable evidence of the conspiracy carried out by De Beers, Standard Chartered Bank and Kroll and has been filed to recover fully what was damaged.” — Swadeep Singh Hora, Advocate for Mr Jatin Mehta