Bodega Bangkok is back with its refurbished location on the busy Sukhumvit Soi 23 Road

Opening July 2022.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collective Hospitality, one of the largest hostel companies in the world is reopening its Bangkok Sukhumvit Soi 23 location with its new refurbished look.

It was only a matter of time for Bodega Bangkok to be back on the map. With lockdown a thing of the past, it's time to reignite the party in the City of Angels. Known for its beautiful temples, delicious street food, interconnected canals, and lets not forget the booming nightlife, Bangkok really does have it all.

The city has a young and adventurous community filled with backpackers that thrive on adventure combined with a high-energy party scene. In-between the unique party scene, Bangkok also has endless scenic views with breathtaking sunsets, cultural hotspots, delicious and vast, local and international food options for any type of food lover out there, and of course an endless amount of pubs and bars all over the city.

Right in the heart of the city, just a 5 minute walk to Soi Cowboy (made famous by The Hangover), a 15 minute walk to Soi 11 (renowned for its rooftop bars, speakeasies and clubs) and a 15 minute taxi to RCA, a street rammed with massive clubs with a total capacity of 10,000+ people. Bodega Bangkok will have a different party everyday of the week catered to all backpackers looking to have the experience of a lifetime.

"Bangkok is the capital of this wonderful country so it only made sense to reopen the doors of our Hostel. Right in the middle of the hustle and bustle, we are proud to put Bangkok back on the map as one of our many locations. This is just the beginning of our expansion this summer and we are excited to keep growing across Asia and beyond." Gary Murray, CEO of Collective Hospitality, owner of the Bodega Hostels, said.

Bodega Hostels are built to inject a 100% adrenaline rush into 18 to 35 year old travelers, with properties and entertainment designed specifically around adventure, socializing, epic pub crawls and nonstop fun. When you stay at a Bodega Hostel, you become one of the tribe. Bodega is part of the Collective Hospitality portfolio, a tourism and leisure company focusing on the alternate accommodation sector, Collective Hospitality is one of the fastest growing Lifestyle brands with multiple properties owned or under contract across Asia with planned moves into Europe and the Americas from 2023 onwards. For Further information on Bodega please visit www.bodegahostels.com or check out @bodegahostels on Instagram. #JOINTHEFAM

