SawyerTuning Releases New Products using OBD Technology to Enhance Performance and Reduce Emissions of Gasoline Vehicles
SawyerTuning Releases New Products to Maximize Engine Performance as well as Enhance Fuel Economy using Reversible and Cost Effective OBD Soft PatchingUNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SawyerTuning, a USA-Based Automotive Tuning Company, Releases New Products using OBD Technology to Enhance Performance and Reduce Emissions of Vehicles. The new technology, called 'soft-patching' eliminates the need for costly computer-based permanent programming. With a simple OBD plug in device such as their ST8PRO OBD Tuner and ST10PRO OBD Tuner, drivers can upgrade the performance of their vehicle with a 5 minute install. The devices come pre-programmed with custom performance maps, which, when connected to the OBD diagnostic port, temporarily override specific memory locations in the vehicle computer relating to engine performance and fuel mixture, allowing performance to be altered without affecting other systems in the vehicle. The company has released two OBD performance modules, the entry level ST8PRO which provides a simple performance upgrade for most vehicles made from 1996 to present, and the more powerful ST10PRO, which provides more aggressive tuning maps as well as bluetooth monitoring so drivers can see their vehicle performance in real-time via their phone. The ST10PRO Performance Tuner / Module can also be programmed to maximize vehicle upgrades such as Cold Intakes, Exhaust Mods as well as many others. The company can incorporate these into the tuning program at no cost at the time of ordering.
To assist in today's economic situation, the company has also released the FuelPRO OBD Tuner / Fuel Optimizer, which comes pre-programmed with onboard vehicle maps which deliver improved fuel economy. The module uses the same technology as the ST8PRO and ST10PRO, but optimizes the vehicle ECU for peak fuel economy. All modules are easily installed and removed, and leave no trace in the vehicle computer once removed from the vehicle. This technology provides a new, cost effective alternative to the traditional costly performance upgrades and makes no permanent changes to the vehicle. This prevents any issues with vehicle warranties or factory service, as the devices cannot be detected once removed from the vehicle. As the OBD devices optimize vehicle ECU values for peak performance or fuel efficiency, they also improve vehicle emissions as fuel delivery and engine operation is optimized within safe ECU limits.
Aside from the new OBD soft-patching modules, the company also provides throttle enhancement devices for those wanting an immediate improvement in throttle response. Chevy Silverado users have noticed excellent results in pickup using the Maxx Boost Throttle Accelerator module. This device connects to the gas pedal wiring harness on the drivers side floor and provides immediate improvement in throttle response. At $119.95, this device is made in the USA and provides a cost-effective option to the more expensive products on the market, many of which are built outside the country.
SawyerTuning is a US-based company and is not a simple reseller like many other companies. They design, build and assemble their products in the USA. These products may provide many with a simple, cost effective alternative to the many more expensive, internationally-sourced vehicle tuning products on the market today. At the time of this writing, the ST8PRO retail price was $99.95, the ST10PRO was $119.95, the FuelPRO was $99.95 and the Maxx Boost Throttle Accelerator was $119.95.
