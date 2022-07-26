Chike Agbai, CEO & Founder, Azumo, A DotCom Magazine Interview
Chike Agbai, CEO & Founder of Azumo, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Chike Agbai and Azumo collaborate with customers to create high-quality solutions in a way that very few businesses can match. What an amazing interview with a shapeshifting entrepreneur.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Chike Agbai, CEO & Founder of Azumo for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Chike Agbai joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT Azumo
At Azumo, we collaborate with customers to create high-quality solutions in ways that few businesses can match. We are a software developer that provides project-based development and staff augmentation for difficult-to-find software development positions. We do all of this as a distributed company because I believe as many others do that talent is everywhere.
We've had the pleasure of working with some fantastic clients from a variety of developing, fast-growing start-ups to household names like Facebook, Twitter, and Discovery Channel at Azumo. We've also been fortunate enough to observe the inner workings of over 100 client businesses from a variety of industries. I've drawn on those experiences to improve and grow Azumo to what it is today. I've also noticed that the one thing that stays constant among all of our clients at Azumo is a desire to develop amazing software products and services using technology, just like we do.
Based in San Francisco, Azumo is a top-rated nearshore software development company. Customers work with us to scale their software development efforts and build high quality web, mobile, data and cloud applications.
At Azumo, we build intelligent applications. We are passionate about technology to solve complex problems for our customers around the globe.
From our proprietary AI-based solutions like, HealthyScreen.ai, Baneka NeuralDB, and myNLU to custom software development solutions that have helped our customers scale their businesses, we are focused on innovation through our nearshore development capabilities.
Chike Agbai joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Chike Agbai discusses the newest offerin gs of Azumo, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Chike Agbai joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Chike Agbai was amazing. The success of Azumo is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Chike Agbai on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Azumo. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Chike Agbai who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Chike Agbai”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
