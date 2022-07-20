Aniak Man Indicted for Domestic Violence Murder

July 20, 2022

(Bethel, AK) – Yesterday, a Bethel grand jury indicted 43-year-old John D. Parka with one count of murder in the first-degree, two counts of murder in the second-degree, and one count of tampering with physical evidence for the July 2022 murder of his girlfriend Maria White. The grand jury made a special finding that during the murder, Parka subjected Maria White to substantial physical torture.

These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Parka is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections. His bail is set at $500,000 cash performance plus conditions of release. He faces up to 99 years for the murder charges. Parka is scheduled to be arraigned before the Bethel Superior Court on July 26, 2022.

