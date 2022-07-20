Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,169 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,188 in the last 365 days.

Aniak Man Indicted for Domestic Violence Murder

July 20, 2022

(Bethel, AK) – Yesterday, a Bethel grand jury indicted 43-year-old John D. Parka with one count of murder in the first-degree, two counts of murder in the second-degree, and one count of tampering with physical evidence for the July 2022 murder of his girlfriend Maria White. The grand jury made a special finding that during the murder, Parka subjected Maria White to substantial physical torture.

These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Parka is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections. His bail is set at $500,000 cash performance plus conditions of release. He faces up to 99 years for the murder charges. Parka is scheduled to be arraigned before the Bethel Superior Court on July 26, 2022.

CONTACT: Bethel District Attorney R. Christopher Knowles at (907) 543-2055 or christopher.knowles@alaska.gov.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6379.

You just read:

Aniak Man Indicted for Domestic Violence Murder

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.