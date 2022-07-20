Hoyer Discusses House Democrats’ Work to Protect Americans’ Constitutional Rights on MSNBC’s “Hallie Jackson Reports”

Click here for a link to the video.

On the Right to Contraception Act

“..I think there are going to be a large number of Republicans who vote no, as they did on the [Respect for] Marriage Act, where we got 47 Republicans [voting yes]. The fact is, the overwhelming majority of American people believe this is a right that every woman ought to have, every man ought to have in America: to be able to plan their family and have access to contraception. So, I think it will be bipartisan, but I think there will be a large number of Republicans who vote against the wishes of the public, against the public sentiment and that's unfortunate. But it shows how radical, and many of them are, in terms of reversing the rights that people have expected over the last half-century and longer.”

“[Turning this bill into law] is of course what we want to do. I think there's already expression by four Republican Senators that they are going to be for this... I think there are going to be Republicans, and hopefully there are going to be ten Republicans who reflect the overwhelming will of the majority of Americans.”

“… Again, we believe that the Supreme Court decision [in Dobbs] was wrong, and that Justice Thomas [in his Dobbs concurrence], when he mentioned many other rights that Americans take for granted now, could be taken away. We believe that's wrong, and we're going to take such action as can turn that around and make sure it is wrong in terms of legislation and the law of the land.”