Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,169 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,187 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Discusses House Democrats’ Work to Protect Americans’ Constitutional Rights on MSNBC’s “Hallie Jackson Reports”

WASHINGTON, DC – This afternoon, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) joined MSNBC’s “Hallie Jackson Reports” to discuss House Democrats’ efforts to protect Americans’ constitutional rights including House votes on women’s reproductive choices and the right to equal marriage. Below are excerpts from his interview and a link to the video:
 
Click here for a link to the video.

On the Right to Contraception Act

..I think there are going to be a large number of Republicans who vote no, as they did on the [Respect for] Marriage Act, where we got 47 Republicans [voting yes]. The fact is, the overwhelming majority of American people believe this is a right that every woman ought to have, every man ought to have in America: to be able to plan their family and have access to contraception. So, I think it will be bipartisan, but I think there will be a large number of Republicans who vote against the wishes of the public, against the public sentiment and that's unfortunate. But it shows how radical, and many of them are, in terms of reversing the rights that people have expected over the last half-century and longer.”

“[Turning this bill into law] is of course what we want to do. I think there's already expression by four Republican Senators that they are going to be for this... I think there are going to be Republicans, and hopefully there are going to be ten Republicans who reflect the overwhelming will of the majority of Americans.”

“… Again, we believe that the Supreme Court decision [in Dobbs] was wrong, and that Justice Thomas [in his Dobbs concurrence], when he mentioned many other rights that Americans take for granted now, could be taken away. We believe that's wrong, and we're going to take such action as can turn that around and make sure it is wrong in terms of legislation and the law of the land.”

On Republicans' Lack of Urgency on the Respect for Marriage Act
 
“Well, if there is any question, why not pass it? If [Republicans] think [Americans’ right to equal marriage is] not at risk, then make it clear in legislation that it's not at risk… What difference will it make other to give people confidence that they can do as they thought they could do under existing constitutional law, which is being reversed by the Supreme Court.”

You just read:

Hoyer Discusses House Democrats’ Work to Protect Americans’ Constitutional Rights on MSNBC’s “Hallie Jackson Reports”

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.