The One Hundred and Six Churches that Filed Suit Respond to Bishop Carter’s Misleading Letter Sent to the Conference
Bishop Carter released a statement gravely mischaracterizing the lawsuit and the intentions of the churches.
We call upon Bishop Ken Carter and our Conference leadership to let us go.”CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bishop Carter released a statement in response to the one hundred and six United Methodist churches that filed suit against the Florida Annual Conference. In that statement, he gravely mischaracterized the lawsuit and the intentions of the churches. He did not address the numerous fiduciary duty allegations in the lawsuit but instead tried to blame the churches for the Conference’s financial mismanagement.
— Wesleyan Covenant Association
The Wesleyan Covenant Association released a statement that clarified its position: "The Discipline continues to be selectively enforced to the detriment of traditionalists, our traditionalist churches, and our faith commitments. For decades we have been in fervent prayer, sought compromise, and desired negotiation – all to no avail. We have patiently endured, only to see promises, vows, and polity broken to suit those in power.”
In his open letter, Bishop Carter claimed the departing churches would harm Methodism and the conference; however, The Protocol, negotiated and supported by Bishop Carter and others, would have provided the same basic framework for separation sought by the churches through this litigation.
The Bishop and the Trustees are demanding sums of money as a precondition to leaving the Conference that are not required by The Discipline, not supported by any audited financials, and are far in excess of what the smaller churches could possibly pay. This tactic is designed to make it impossible for these churches to leave the Conference. Bishop Carter and the Conference have flatly rejected every alternative method of resolution offered by the churches, further evidencing the oppressive purpose of these actions.
The WCA statement went on to say that “our prayers are for everyone involved to experience grace and reconciliation through a fair and just separation. There is no need for continued fighting. Since the Bishop continues to proclaim his support of the Protocol, let us use it as a guide to depart. This act would embody a heart of peace. We call upon Bishop Ken Carter and our Conference leadership to let us go.”
Speaking for the Annual Conference and Bishop, the Chancellor categorically has refused any negotiations forcing the churches to seek relief from the court. The churches hope the Bishop will reconsider for the good of everyone involved in this situation before a Florida jury has to make a final determination.
