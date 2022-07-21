Bespoke events company Royal Entertainment Events, LLC set to host Sips on the River wine and spirits tasting October 22
With a portion of the proceeds benefiting Arts on Main, an all-inclusive tasting for spirits aficionados, beer, and wine lovers held at Propak in Fort Smith
In Arkansas, I know firsthand that we are full of wine, spirits, and beer lovers. The only thing we love more than a good drink is our Razorbacks”FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading bespoke brand immersion agency, Royal Entertainment Events, LLC, in partnership with PR experts, Royal Kingdom PR Agency is pleased to announce their upcoming ultra-sleek wine and spirits tasting event being held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Propak Corporation building located at 1100 Garrison Avenue in Fort Smith, Arkansas.
Appropriately titled ‘Sips on the River,’ the event is poised to connect wine lovers, brewery professionals, spirits aficionados, and spirit-infused desserts, industry experts over an evening of music, dance, tastemaking, and history. Sips on the River will also donate a portion of its proceeds as a fundraising endeavor for Arts on Main, which serves to preserve, enrich, and engage the art experience for all ages.
The event will be inaugurated with a Red Carpet starting at 5 pm for general admission guests and 4 pm for VIP ticket holders. Here guests will have the opportunity to try various spirit infused-foods and desserts, learn the history of their favorite wines, spirits, and beers, and meet some of the representatives from your favorite establishments, brands, and sponsors.
General admission tickets are $79, and VIP tickets are $129. Discounts are available for groups of more than ten.
“We are excited to bring such a luxury, fun, and exciting night to the Fort Smith area. Being from the Fort Smith area, I know firsthand that my family is full of wine and beer lovers. The only thing we love more than a good drink is our Razorbacks,” laughs Hunter Park, a Van Buren native and Shay Brown Co-Founders of Royal Entertainment Events.
Sips on the River is designed to become the latest brand immersion experiences that attendees, sponsors, and participants can feel.“We are grateful that Royal Entertainment Events will direct a portion of its proceeds from Sips on the River to our organization. We’re excited to connect to what we know will be a high-quality and fun event. I look forward to attending,” says Rusty Myers, AOM Board Vice-President.
Highlights of the event:
Ticketholders get an all-inclusive experience
VIP and Concierge Lounge
Booths with roundtable space to help brands attend to consumers
Dedicated bartenders for every booth will be available so that brands can focus more on brand engagement
Expert education and insights on trade and consumer
Media coverage for brands
Curated food pairings
Brands interested in participating in the event can do so by visiting the website. Sponsorships include standard and premium space or other branded opportunities. Driven by humanitarian ethos, the event's highlight will also be the pledge to donate a portion of the proceeds to the betterment of the esteemed Arts on Main. Executive Director Jane Owen says, “Arts on Main is thrilled to be chosen as the charity of choice for the upcoming Sips on the River. Our mission is to ensure that people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities have the opportunity to engage and experience the arts. Our organization is happy to collaborate with partners who share a similar vision of seeing arts and culture preserved through appreciation and education. We invite those who have not yet had a chance to visit us to join us for one of our many events. We believe this will be a wonderful evening and hope others will also come to support the fundraiser.”
For more information, please visit https://www.royalentertainmentevents.com. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.
About Royal Entertainment Events, LLC
Founded in 2021, Royal Entertainment Events, LLC is a full-service brand immersion agency specializing in sports, health, wellness, lifestyle, concerts, and live events. As an events management and staffing service catering to these markets, REE drives results through creative out-of-the-box ideas focused on immersive experiential engagement for brands and consumers. For more information, visit www.royalentertainmentevents.com.
About Arts on Main
Arts on Main has been renovated and opened to the public since March 2022 in its new 20,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility located in Downtown Historic Van Buren, AR. The mission of Arts on Main is to enrich, enhance, and offer art classes and workshops, as well as new culinary arts, ceramics, and pottery programs that preserve art through education. For more information on exhibits, events, and memberships, visit www.artsonmainvb.com.
