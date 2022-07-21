Enhesa completes acquisition of RegScan

Today is the start of a new era in regulatory and sustainability intelligence.” — Peter Schramme, Enhesa CEO

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enhesa, the leading provider of global regulatory and sustainability intelligence is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of RegScan, a trusted provider of global compliance solutions for environmental, health, safety & sustainability (EHS&S) professionals. The acquisition brings together two global EHS&S regulatory compliance companies, creating a unique global intelligence offering focused on helping multinational corporations create a more sustainable future.

RegScan was founded in 1987 in Williamsport, PA. The business now publishes environmental, health, safety and sustainability regulatory compliance content across over 250 jurisdictions globally. RegScan is focused primarily on serving multi-national companies based in the U.S.

“Today is the start of a new era in regulatory and sustainability intelligence in which Enhesa and RegScan will combine their respective content libraries to provide a unique offering to the marketplace. Blending content sets and compliance management approaches will create a truly world-class resource for EHS&S-intelligence,” said Peter Schramme, CEO at Enhesa, “I am excited for the RegScan team to join the Enhesa family. Our mission at Enhesa is to empower businesses globally to create a more sustainable future - RegScan will help us achieve that mission faster with its deep domain expertise, proven processes, and strong foothold in the US. Our combined client bases – and the market in general – will benefit from enhanced content from a single global partner, including amongst others: global EHS intelligence, ESG-compliance and global guidance, market-leading product compliance content, chemical management content and leading sustainable chemistry intelligence.”

The deal marks the fifth acquisition for Enhesa since CGE Partners backed the company in July 2020. Consistently expanding its capabilities to provide a truly comprehensive, 360° view of global operations, product and chemicals management compliance and sustainability, Enhesa acquired Chemical Watch, the leading global provider of independent intelligence and insights for product safety professionals managing chemicals, in 2020, Scivera, the leader in sustainable chemistry, in 2021, HCB, the leading publisher of key insights on the transport, handling and storage of dangerous goods, in 2021, and ToxPlanet the leading source of chemical safety data and decision support solutions to help businesses manage the impact of chemicals on people, the workplace, and the environment, in 2022.

Ned Ertel, President and CEO of RegScan, Inc. added, “RegScan has provided world-class service to our clients for over 30 years, and our employees will look to continue that excellence as part of a larger, more global platform. By combining our collective experience and expertise, clients can expect a robust offering to meet their EHS&S compliance needs.”

Ned Ertel will step down to pursue other interests following the acquisition.

Enhesa Company is the leading provider of regulatory and sustainability intelligence worldwide. Headquartered in Brussels, with offices in Washington, DC, Wilmington, NC, Toronto, the United Kingdom, Tokyo, and Shanghai, Enhesa empowers multinational corporations worldwide to create a more sustainable future – positively impacting our environment, our health, our safety, and our future. Bringing together the world’s most comprehensive data sets, AI-powered analytics, and renowned subject matter experts in the areas of global operations, product and chemicals management compliance and sustainability, Enhesa provides actionable compliance intelligence in more than 30 languages across more than 300 jurisdictions. Navigating the fast-changing regulatory landscape, Enhesa helps corporations meet their compliance and sustainability needs with confidence, now and in the future.

