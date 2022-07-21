EDRM Partners with Zapproved to Support the 10th Annual PREX Conference

Setting the global standards for e-discovery EDRM Supports PREX Zapproved

Conference to be held September 19-21, 2022 in Portland, OR

Coming together to solve hard problems is what we do at Zapproved, even as the world around us continues to shift and evolve.” — Monica Enand, CEO, Zapproved.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce that as part of their renewal, EDRM is partnering with their Guardian Plus Trusted Partner, Zapproved, to support the 10th Annual PREX22 Conference, A Decade of eDiscovery Excellence.

Zapproved’s PREX conference will feature a fireside keynote with Kathryn Kolbert and the Hon. Shira Scheindlin (ret.), a robust judicial panel on emerging trends, a GDPR update and the popular People’s Court session among others. Educational sessions are CLE eligible. PREX22 offers meals, with the highly anticipated networking reception the night before and the “PREX family dinner” after the day’s education. The final day is product focused for clients and those interested with a star-studded panel on trends and predictions specific to corporations.

“Coming together to solve hard problems is what we do at Zapproved, even as the world around us continues to shift and evolve.” said Monica Enand, CEO, Zapproved. “For the past 10 years since we have been hosting the PREX conference, I have been honored to be creating this opportunity to do just that - learn, get inspired, and come together in new ways as an ediscovery community. I’m so excited to welcome our EDRM partners in joining us once again for this very special event.”

"The PREX Conference features a carefully curated program, bringing together the perspectives of in-house e-discovery experts, outside counsel, experienced judges, and others with e-discovery and information governance expertise," said David Cohen, leader of Reed Smith's E-Discovery Group, and a repeat presenter at the annual conference. "Beyond the attention to cutting edge issues and emerging standards, the conference focuses on offering practical guidance, both through the formal sessions and through the multiple informal networking opportunities which are always a special highlight of this conference."

EDRM community leaders, global and local, will be available to facilitate introductions and assist at the venue and presenters include David R. Cohen, Reed Smith and EDRM Chair of the Project Trustees, and EDRM Global Advisory Council leaders Ron Hedges, Dentons, the Hon. Andrew Peck (ret.), DLA Piper, the Hon. Xavier Rodriguez (WD-TX), Dr. Maura R. Grossman, University of Waterloo.

“Kaylee and I are so excited to see everyone at the tenth anniversary of PREX,” said Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist, EDRM. “We can’t wait to lift a glass, dine and catch up, and enjoy a wonderful couple of days learning from the best in the Pacific Northwest together.”

Learn more about Zapproved’s PREX22 and register here with code EDRM22 for 50% off of registration. https://cvent.me/ePgXm0?RefId=EDRM

About PREX

PREX is the leading conference for in-house legal professionals, bringing together thought leaders and practitioners from across the industry to collaborate on the big ideas and actionable practices that advance corporate ediscovery. In its 10th year, the conference features thought provoking keynotes, ideas that inspire, engaging speakers: judges, ediscovery veterans, technology specialists, and more who have solved ediscovery challenges big and small. All-access networking allows you to meet, connect, and mingle with your industry colleagues from leading organizations at multiple networking events. Hotel blocks, including special pricing at the historic Sentinel Hotel (formerly known as the Governor Hotel) have been reserved.

Learn more here: https://cvent.me/RkGbxn?RefId=EDRM

Register for PREX 2022 at: https://cvent.me/ePgXm0?RefId=EDRM

About Zapproved

Founded in 2008, Zapproved builds ediscovery software designed to help corporate legal teams reduce costs and mitigate risk. Zapproved software empowers teams to manage legal holds and collect, process, and review data with ease. With more than 350 corporate customers, a 99% retention rate, Zapproved has an unwavering commitment to keeping its customers ridiculously successful.

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools and guides to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 136 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

