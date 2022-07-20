Submit Release
North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board to meet August 1

Raleigh

RALEIGH – The state Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board will meet on Monday, August 1, via WebEx beginning at 10 a.m. The public is invited to attend the meeting online or by phone.

In addition to updates by the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), DEQ staff will present information about the potential uses for the EPA’s reference doses and bioaccumulation factors for PFOA, PFOS, GenX and PFBS as well as the status of the Consent Order toxicity studies and this summer’s fish and water collection efforts. For details, view the agenda.

WHAT: North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board Meeting

WHEN: August 1, 2022, at 10 a.m.

ONLINE: To listen via online WebEx: Link to Online Meeting

To Listen via Phone: +1-415-655-0003, Access Code: 2420 026 5211

*Mute your telephone upon entering*

If you wish to speak, you must register by 5 p.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022. To register, please visit complete the registration form

For those attending online, DEQ highly recommends testing out your computer's WebEx capabilities prior to the below digital public hearing. Please click this link to test an online hearing: https://www.webex.com/test-meeting.html.

The Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board currently includes 13 experts in toxicology, public health, ecology, engineering and other related fields. Their expertise assists the state departments of Environmental Quality and Health and Human Services by recommending reviews and evaluations of contaminants, acting as consultants on DEQ’s determinations to regulate contaminants, and helping the agencies identify contaminants of concern and determine which contaminants should be studied further. 

To learn more about the board and hear recordings of past meetings, please visit: https://deq.nc.gov/about/boards-and-commissions/secretaries-science-advisory-board.

