Shxwhá:y Village, B.C. sign cannabis agreement

CANADA, July 20 - Shxwhá:y Village and the Province of B.C. have entered a government-to-government agreement that supports cannabis economic development.

This is the sixth agreement of its kind and a major milestone that shows B.C. and First Nations are working to support a robust cannabis industry.

Section 119 of the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act authorizes the Province to enter into agreements with Indigenous Nations. The provision provides flexibility that enables both governments to achieve objectives for regulated cannabis. This agreement confirms some variation from the provincial framework for Shxwhá:y’s cannabis operations, while maintaining alignment with federal and provincial cannabis laws.

“Shxwhá:y Village and B.C. have diligently worked in partnership to reach an agreement that supports both governments in meeting our cannabis objectives,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “Together, we’re implementing a path forward that supports a safe and strong cannabis sector.”

The agreement supports Shxwhá:y’s interests in operating cannabis production and retail ventures, and it affirms each government’s shared policy objectives relating to public health and safety, social responsibility, protecting young people, deterring illicit activity, and supporting socio-economic development.

“We set out to harmonize our interests and approach with those of the provincial government. We had some tough discussions and finalizing this agreement took the better part of three years, but I am proud we signed an agreement that sets a strong foundation for ongoing government-to-government collaboration,” said Chief Robert Gladstone, Shxwhá:y Village. “This is reconciliation in action. However, reconciliation has no end. The work continues through the implementation of this agreement. This would not have been possible without the support of my community, colleagues at the BC Cannabis Secretariat and my negotiating team at All Nations.”

To further support the growth of a strong and diverse cannabis industry that is inclusive of Indigenous-owned and small-scale operations, the Province introduced a B.C. Indigenous Cannabis Product program in January 2022, expanded delivery options for all retailers and will launch new programs for direct delivery this summer and farm-gate sales later this year.

Learn More:

For information about the B.C. Indigenous Cannabis Product program, visit: https://www.bcldbcannabisupdates.com/BCICP

For more information about the expanded delivery options for retailers, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2022PSSG0047-001079

For information about cannabis regulation in B.C., visit: https://www.cannabis.gov.bc.ca