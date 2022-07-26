Matt Axton, renowned blueblood of Americana music, sweeps through California on Summer Tour 2022

Shows include full-band performances plus solo acoustic gigs and private events.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matt Axton, acclaimed singer-songwriter and accomplished guitarist, has been lighting up the Golden State with his latest release, “Blue Sky Rain,” and his signature blend of Americana music, a mix of folk, roots, country, blues, and rock, on his Summer Tour 2022 ongoing across California through July, August, and into September.

“It fills my soul to be playing live again,” says Axton, who like so many artists is thrilled to finally find a release for his pent-up creativity. “I just want the people to get a great show--to make the crowd smile a little and dance a lot,” says the American musical blueblood—his grandmother wrote “Heartbreak Hotel” for Elvis, his mother is a classical composer, and his father was the great Hoyt Axton, known for his rich baritone and who in addition to a film career wrote such hits as “Joy to the World” and “Never Been to Spain.”

Axton’s Summer Tour 2022 kicked off in early July in the Lake Tahoe area with recent shows in Mendocino County in Northern California. Axton will also play in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Gold Country with Forever Gold Rush. The tour showcases gigs with his full band as well as solo acoustic performances, private bookings, and several hallmark performances in his home base of Los Angeles. Axton will unplug for more intimate acoustic sets as a featured solo artist at the famous Hotel Cafe and the Writer’s Round at North End Hollywood.

Matt’s fourth of July performance literally brought in the fireworks at the West End in Donner Lake. Ben Martin, executive director of the Tahoe Truckee School of Music and Tahoe Music Professionals booking service said, “Matt’s powerful songwriting and vocals, along with his natural rapport with the audience, was the highlight of the 4th of July celebration where we hired him to play for the 3,500 people at Donner Lake.”

Upcoming shows include the following:

Friday, July 22, McKay’s Tap House & Beer Garden, Pleasanton, CA

Saturday, July 23, Private Event, Tahoe City, CA

Friday, July 29, Project Barley Brewery, Lomita, CA

Saturday, July 30, Private Event

Saturday, Aug. 6, Americana Night, Highland Park Bowl, Los Angeles

Sunday, Aug. 7, Big Top Bandstand, Tom Bergin's, Los Angeles

Friday, Aug. 12, Volcano Amphitheater, Volcano, Ca. Matt Axton & Co. opening for Forever Gold Rush

Saturday, Aug. 13, Sutter Creek Provisions, Sutter Creek, CA, Matt Axton & Co. opening for Forever Gold Rush

Sunday, Aug. 14, Secret Trail Brewing Company, Chico, CA

Monday, Aug. 15, San Pedro Market, San Jose, CA

Visit Axton’s website for additional tour dates: www.mattaxton.com

“I like to ride the line between the Country Bumpkin and the Classical Master, pulling inspiration from every life journey, whether it's the simple joy of fresh air on a beautiful mountain day or the grind of a packed overnight ride to the next gig,” says Axton.

For more insight into Axton's music, visit Matt's website and social media: “Matt's calm yet commanding storytelling mixed with his rich baritone voice and fingerpicking guitar style connects with music lovers of all kinds."

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/mattaxtonmusic

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/mattaxtonmusic/

Website https://www.mattaxton.com/

Check out Axton’s new release ”Blue Sky Rain” here: Matt Axton Music - YouTube

Matt Axton is a California-based singer-songwriter, guitarist, and band leader. His music is a “humble slice of Americana,” a mix of folk, roots, country, blues, and rock. His eclectic style was grown in the mountains of Tahoe and proudly honed in the heart of the Axton music legacy. Matt’s grandmother, Mae Boren Axton, co-penned Elvis Presley’s first million-selling hit Heartbreak Hotel and was known as The Queen Mother Of Nashville. Matt's father, Hoyt Axton, was a musical powerhouse in the folk-country-rock scene writing hits like Joy to the World, Never Been to Spain, and many more. Boasting over 300 original songs of his own, Matt Axton is making his mark in the West Coast music scene with a recent single and video release of his bittersweet and bright country love song Blue Sky Rain, followed by collaborations with Hollywood bluegrass, country and rock mainstays