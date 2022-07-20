Chad Dillion Of The Boiler Awards Incarcerated Convicted Felons with More Than $10K in Entrepreneurship Scholarships

Restaurateur & Philanthropist Chad Dillon Awards Incarcerated Convicted Felons with More Than $10K in Scholarships with Shark Tank Like Competition

ATLANTA, GA, USA, July 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- 31-year-old CEO & Founder of The Boiler Seafood Atlanta, Chad Dillon is offering 2nd chances to currently incarcerated convicted felons in a way that has never been done before. On Wednesday, June 13, 2022, Dillon conducted a business plan pitch competition in which he awarded members of the Metro-Atlanta Reentry Prison’s – Aces Program with over $10K in business startup funds. Dillon joined the ACES program in May 2022 as a speaker & mentor after expressing wanting to give back to his community in a non-traditional way. Offering the men attending the class the opportunity of a lifetime, a chance to present a business plan based on a college-business-plan-rubric Dillon previously received. Dillon planned to award the top 5 winners with $2k to use towards starting their business upon returning home to society.“Some of my best friends have been or are incarcerated so I understand that bad decisions don’t make bad people, I know if given the tools & with the willingness to succeed these individuals can turn their smarts & criminal pasts into legal, successful business endeavors.” States The Boiler Seafood Atlanta CEO & Founder, Chad Dillon.The pitch competition was judged by Former NFL Star & Philanthropist – Frank Murphy, Restaurateur – Chad Dillon, Pastor & Philanthropist – Trell Web aka Dunk, ViaPath Technologies CEO – Deb Alderson, and VP of Reintegration & Community Engagement – Tony Lowden (President Jimmy Carter’s Pastor & also formerly apart of Trump’s White House Administration as a Re-entry Czar). Also in attendance was Georgia’s Assistant Commissioner of DOC (Department of Corrections), Jay Sanders.According to 11 Alive –“Research shows people with drug and alcohol addictions reoffend more often. And many states lean on additional research that shows how programs to help offenders get job training, housing, mental and substance abuse help before they're released reduce the likelihood they'll commit crimes again.”In order to help reduce the crime rate around Atlanta from repeat offenders, Dillon awarded the top 5 competitors with $2K each and surprised the additional 4 winners with $1K towards business start-up costs. The restaurateur has plans to open 5 additional restaurant establishments within the Atlanta market, in which he plans to provide job opportunities to convicted felons. Dillon has not only put-up start-up costs towards the gentleman’s businesses but also plans to mentor them additionally upon their return to society. He looks forward to providing business knowledge and opportunities to assist convicted felons in turning their lives around for the better. Lowden & Dillon also have plans of making the business competition a national initiative implementing it within prisons across the nation.#.# #For more interview inquiries & more information contact:Taylor Brooks – info@everythingtaylored.co or Derrian Perry – Derrian@Iamphreshy.com