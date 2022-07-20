Beyond Celiac Earns Recognition in Prestigious Ragan CSR & Diversity Award for Voices of Celiac Campaign

Initiative aims to spread awareness about celiac disease by showcasing diverse stories of the celiac disease experience from patients around the world.

AMBLER, PA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond Celiac has been named an Honorable Mention recipient of Ragan’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) & Diversity Awards in the Community Relations and Engagement category. Ragan’s CSR & Diversity Awards celebrates the teams, organizations and agencies whose work is positively impacting communities, whether internally, locally or globally.

Beyond Celiac was chosen from a wide pool of entries to receive Honorable Mention recognition in Community Relations and Engagement for its passionate work with the Voices of Celiac campaign.

The Voices of Celiac project aims to spread awareness about celiac disease by showcasing diverse stories of the celiac disease experience from patients around the world. Stories are collected on the Beyond Celiac website and shared on a dedicated campaign hub and the Beyond Celiac social media channels. Almost two hundred stories have been collected so far, showcasing the real life experiences of people with celiac disease from a wide range of races, ethnicities, genders, locations, and ages.

"Promoting diversity and reducing disparities in diagnosis and management of celiac disease are key objectives for Beyond Celiac,” said Beyond Celiac director of research engagement and campaign lead Maria Luci. “We created the Voices of Celiac project to highlight unique stories of our community members and celebrate their diverse experiences. Beyond Celiac is honored to be recognized by Ragan for this campaign, which has brought to light a number of common shared issues amongst minority celiac disease patients.”

Celiac disease is a serious genetic autoimmune disorder that affects an estimated 1 in 133 Americans, more than half of whom are still undiagnosed. The disease causes damage to the small intestine, resulting in debilitating symptoms, and if left untreated, can lead to serious long-term health problems including infertility and some types of cancer.

About Beyond Celiac

Founded in 2003, Beyond Celiac is the leading catalyst for a celiac disease cure in the United States, serving as a patient advocacy and research-driven organization working to drive diagnosis and accelerate the discovery of new treatments and a cure by 2030. Beyond Celiac is paving the way for scientific progress and pushing for increased celiac disease screening in underdiagnosed communities. By engaging with the top scientists in the field, making the right investments in research and supporting the broad community of those with celiac disease and gluten sensitivity, Beyond Celiac envisions a world in which people can live healthy lives and eat without fear – a world Beyond Celiac.



About Ragan Communications

Ragan Communications and PR Daily run 15 awards programs each year, including the prestigious PR Daily Awards, Top Women in Communications Awards and Digital Marketing and Social Media Awards. Judged by globally regarded experts and featuring multiple categories, these programs honor the top work in communications, PR, marketing, media and HR. Ragan Communications has been delivering trusted news, training and intelligence for more than 50 years to internal and external communicators and business executives via its conferences, webinars, training, awards, subscriptions and its membership divisions. Its daily news sites—PRDaily.com, Ragan.com and RaganWellness.com—are read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators and HR professionals monthly.