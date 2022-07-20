Submit Release
Tennessee Schools Pledge Robust Support for ESA Implementation This School Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced more than 40 independent schools, pending approval, have committed to make seats available immediately for students enrolled in the Education Savings Account (ESA) program and invited Tennessee parents to begin the application process. 

“There was an urgent need for school choice in 2019, and finally, parents in Memphis and Nashville won’t have to wait another day to choose the best educational fit for their children,” said Lee. “I thank each school that has partnered with us to swiftly implement a program that will change the lives of Tennessee students, and I invite interested families to begin the enrollment process today.” 

Tennessee families residing in Davidson and Shelby counties are invited to express interest in the program and learn more here. The Tennessee Department of Education will contact interested families with additional instructions in the coming days.

Independent schools in Davidson, Shelby and surrounding counties who wish to serve students through the ESA program are invited to apply here.

On July 13, 2022, the court injunction was lifted on the ESA program passed by the Lee administration in 2019, allowing for immediate implementation. Tennesseans can find additional ESA program information here.

