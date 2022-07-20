Governor Wolf Continues Commitment to Water Infrastructure with $269 Million Investment in 10 Counties

Governor Tom Wolf today announced the investment of $269 million for 11 drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and non-point source projects across 10 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).

“The concerted effort to improve our nation’s infrastructure​ puts into focus the importance of investing in the many facets of our infrastructure, including water infrastructure,” said Gov. Wolf. “Pennsylvanians have been leading the way in making responsible, reliable infrastructure improvements for years and this administration has been a proud partner to those communities. These investments will result in generational change to our clean water facilities and are representative of the many efforts of this administration to prioritize environmental stewardship and advancement.”

The funding for these projects originates from a combination of state funds approved by voters, Growing Greener, Marcellus Legacy funds, federal grants to PENNVEST from the Environmental Protection Agency, and recycled loan repayments from previous PENNVEST funding awards. Funds for these projects are disbursed after expenses for work are paid and receipts are submitted to PENNVEST for review.

“With federal investments like the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act expected later this year, I am excited to see communities investing in their water systems now,” said Gov. Wolf. “Federal investments, paired with the continued financial commitment of this commonwealth, are literally changing communities for the better every day.”

A list of project summaries follows:

Drinking Water Projects

Allegheny County

*Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority – received a $209,005,329 loan to replace a 114-year-old clearwell, reducing contaminant infiltration at the Highland No. 2 Reservoir. This project will address a Department of Environmental Protection Consent Order and Agreement to maintain the volume, quality, and disinfection of the system’s water.

Cambria County

*Northern Cambria Municipal Authority – received a $1,128,459 loan and a $10,610,696 grant to replace a mine source vault and construct a new treatment plant to properly treat the mine source water at the Miller Hollow water treatment facility. The project will address a Department of Environmental Protection Consent Order and Agreement to ensure a healthier, more continual water supply for nearly 5,000 residents.

Luzerne County

Hazleton City Authority – received a $3,500,000 loan to make operational upgrades at the treatment facility, including replacement of four raw water drive pumps and a deteriorating lime chemical feed system. The project will also include the installation of updated automated system control equipment and electrical components to enhance the Authority’s ability to continue to provide safe, reliable drinking water to the community.

McKean County

Hazel Hurst Water Company – received a $25,647 loan and a $927,788 grant to construct a new well and water treatment building, and install new transmission waterlines, automatic controls, and a back-up generator. The project will replace an existing well that has been deemed inadequate to provide the necessary quantity and quality of drinking water for the service area.

Wastewater Projects

Crawford County

**Meadville Area Sewer Authority – received a $3,776,392 loan and a $16,223,608 grant to make improvements to an existing wastewater treatment plant, including roof replacement and installation of new mechanical bar screens, raw wastewater pumps, blowers, and a new ultraviolet disinfection system and back-up generator. The project will ensure that the system maintains compliance with effluent discharge limits.

Dauphin County

**Borough of Steelton – received a $64,291 loan and a $2,325,709 grant to upgrade the Hoffer Street pump station, including the installation of three new pumps, a wet well mixing system, influent grinder, and force main bypass piping. Other equipment and system improvements made during this project will also contribute to reducing the risk of wet weather overflows and the possibility of sewage backup in area basements.

McKean County

**Borough of Eldred – received a $634,347 loan and a $14,143,757 grant to construct a new wastewater treatment facility, including a pump station, headworks, aerobic digesters, and an ultraviolet disinfection system. The project will ensure effluent discharge limits are met and decrease the future impact to the Allegheny River.

Northumberland County

**Shamokin-Coal Township Joint Sewer Authority – received an $80,319 loan and a $2,905,517 grant to replace anaerobic digester lids at an existing wastewater treatment plant. The project will eliminate the release of methane and greenhouse gases and extend the useful life of the digester system.

Susquehanna County

Harford Township – received a $2,100,000 loan to rehabilitate and upgrade an existing wastewater treatment plant, including the addition of mechanical screening, aeration tank modifications, a new circular clarifier, and a stand-by generator. The project will eliminate the risk of untreated or inadequately-treated effluent into Nine Partners Creek and will improve wastewater treatment quality.

Stormwater Projects

Beaver County

Borough of Midland – received a $944,400 loan to install approximately 150 feet of 48-inch high density polyethylene line inside an existing failing 72-inch storm sewer line, which will also involve grouting and slope stabilization of existing line. The project will address a failing storm sewer system that runs under railroad tracks and is causing erosion in an environmental justice community.



Non-Point Source Projects

Lebanon County

**Lancaster County Conservation District – received a $606,823 grant to install a circular concrete waste storage structure and associated improvements at the Amos Esh dairy farm in Jackson Township. The project will implement approved Best Management Practices and will reduce an estimated 4,044 pounds of sediment, 3,753 pounds of nitrogen, and 1,617 pounds of phosphorus annually from an impaired stream.

* denotes projects that have Drinking Water State Revolving Funds

** denotes projects that are funded with Clean Water State Revolving Funds