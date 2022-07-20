Fabric Partners with Qualtrics to Provide World Class Customer Experience
Fabric announces its participation in the Qualtrics Partner Network to provide breakthrough experience management (XM) solutions and services to businesses.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fabric www.fabric.cx, the pioneering customer experience (CX) consulting firm, announced its participation today in the Qualtrics (XM:NASDAQ) Partner Network to provide breakthrough experience management (XM) solutions and services to businesses.
As part of the expert practitioner network, Fabric will provide system integration for the Qualtrics Experience Management Platform™ and will provide holistic consulting and guidance to businesses seeking to improve their customer and employee experience (EX). The Qualtrics platform provides organizations with the tools to ask the right questions, listen to what customers need, and to respond with the right actions, every time.
Fabric helps organizations make experience their differentiator, by delivering heavy-hitting actionable strategy and execution, without the complexity. Fabric’s approach to experience transformation, Human Experience™, is driving results for businesses by placing people at the center of every decision and action.
“It was immediately clear that Qualtrics was the ideal technology platform to amplify our offering to continually deliver the most impactful solutions for our clients,” said Chris Kelly, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Fabric. “Companies have been collecting operational data for years, but that only tells one side of the story. To truly paint a comprehensive picture of the customer and to uncover actionable insights, the experience data that the Qualtrics platform allows us to collect and analyze is critical.”
“The alliance partnership between Qualtrics and Fabric is a mutual force multiplier that will immensely benefit our respective clients and offerings,” said Keith Pine, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Fabric.
About Fabric
Fabric architects breakthrough Human Experiences™ that help organizations make experience their differentiator. From strategy, design, and experience management (XM), Fabric delivers heavy-hitting, actionable strategy and execution, without the complexity.
