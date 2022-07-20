Wisconsin businesses invited to apply for 2022 Governor’s Export Achievement Awards

Program highlights global reach of Wisconsin products and services

MADISON, WI. JULY 20, 2022 – The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) invites Wisconsin companies and organizations that have achieved exporting success to apply for a 2022 Governor’s Export Achievement Award.

Three awards will be presented this year to Wisconsin exporters of products, services and agriculture. They are open to companies of all sizes as well as to organizations that have contributed to the state’s ability to compete in the global economy.

Nominations will be accepted through Aug. 12 and the awards ceremony will take place in-person on Oct. 26 following the final event of the World Trade Association’s 2022 Global Business Insights series in Milwaukee.

“Challenging as it can be, exporting is essential for a business to reach new markets and grow,” said Missy Hughes, WEDC secretary and CEO. “The winners of the Governor’s Export Achievement Awards have found success in international markets while contributing to Wisconsin’s exporting strength, setting examples that other businesses should strive to follow.”

The Governor’s Export Achievement Awards began in 1981 to recognize companies that have contributed to Wisconsin’s exporting strength by achieving extraordinary results in international markets and elevating Wisconsin’s competitiveness in the global economy.

Honoring these companies also highlights effective practices in export growth that other companies can learn and apply to achieve similar exporting success.

In 2021, leading exports from Wisconsin included $5.7 billion in industrial machinery, $2.2 billion in medical and scientific instruments and $2.1 billion in electrical machinery. Canada and Mexico were the top two export destinations for Wisconsin goods, followed by China, Germany and Brazil.

The online application form can be found here. Submissions must include the following four sections: a cover page, company profile, international activities and significant contributions. Please contact Chad Hoffman at chad.hoffman@wedc.org with any questions.