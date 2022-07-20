Governor Baker, Treasurer Goldberg and Attorney General Healey Appoint Jordan M. Maynard to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission 

Boston — Today, Governor Charlie Baker, Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg and Attorney General Maura Healey announced the appointment of Jordan M. Maynard to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC). Per statute, two commissioners are appointed by a majority vote of the Governor, Attorney General and Treasurer. Attorney Maynard has most recently served as Chief Secretary for the Office of the Governor and will fill a seat designated for an individual with experience in legal and policy issues related to gaming.

“Jordan Maynard is a committed public servant who has led our administration’s effort to appoint qualified leaders to critical positions across state government, including many key roles related to gaming policy, giving him valuable experience that will serve him well on the Gaming Commission” said Governor Charlie Baker. “From his work to secure critical PPE during the pandemic to his commitment to diversity and excellence in recruiting public servants, the Commonwealth benefitted enormously from his service, and I know he will have a positive impact on the important work of the Gaming Commission.”

“Throughout his time working for our office and prior, Jordan Maynard has demonstrated a strong commitment to serving his fellow residents,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “His experience recruiting qualified leaders to address critical matters to the gaming industry will be a valuable asset for the Commission and we look forward to his contributions to its important work.”

“As a dedicated public servant and an attorney, Jordan Maynard has the skills and experience needed to serve effectively on the Gaming Commission,” said Attorney General Maura Healey. “I look forward to continuing to work with Jordan in this new role and his fellow Commissioners as the Massachusetts gaming industry continues to evolve.”

“I am pleased to appoint Jordan Maynard to the Commission, and I am confident that his commitment to public service will ensure that all aspects of gaming in Massachusetts are fair, equitable, and inclusive,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg. “Jordan’s life experience as well as his work in the Governor’s Office, is a great foundation for the job ahead, and we are grateful for the expertise that he will provide to support the gaming industry across our state.”

“I have been grateful for the opportunity to serve the Commonwealth by working to recruit a diverse array of qualified leaders to serve in state government over the past several years, and I am humbled to be able to continue my service as a member of the Gaming Commission,” said Jordan Maynard. “I am deeply appreciative to Governor Baker, Attorney General Healey and Treasurer Goldberg for this opportunity, and I look forward to working with my fellow Commission members and staff to support the important work of the Gaming Commission.”

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission was created after “An Act Establishing Expanded Gaming in the Commonwealth” was signed into law on November 22, 2011. The Commission is a five member independent body that is responsible for developing and managing the process to select, license, oversee, and regulate all expanded gaming facilities in the Commonwealth. The costs associated with operating the state’s gaming commission are paid for by the gaming industry and not by Massachusetts tax dollars.

The Chair of the Commission is appointed by the Governor; one member is appointed by the Attorney General (whose appointee must have a background in criminal investigations and law enforcement); and one member is chosen by the State Treasurer (whose appointee must be proficient in corporate finance and securities). The remaining two commissioners are appointed by a majority vote of the same three constitutional officers. Learn more about the Gaming Commission.

About Jordan M. Maynard

Jordan M. Maynard is an attorney who has served as Chief Secretary and Director of Boards and Commission for the Office of the Governor since February 2019. In this capacity, he has overseen appointments for over 800 state boards and commissions and recruited and placed senior officials across the administration. Under his tenure, the Baker-Polito Administration recruited a record number of diverse appointees to boards and commissions over a three year period. In this role, Maynard worked extensively on issues related to gaming policy, and oversaw multiple appointments to the Gaming Commission. He also worked closely with the Commission’s leadership on appointments to the Gaming Policy Advisory Committee, including the Committee Chair and multiple appointments focused on public health and addiction issues.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Maynard also served as the Washington, DC Director for the Office of the Governor from March-July 2020. In this capacity, he worked to coordinate state agencies’ interactions with the federal government and supported the procurement of millions of pieces of PPE for the Commonwealth. Before serving in the Office of the Governor, Maynard worked as statewide director for MassVictory during the 2018 election and as the Deputy Director of the Baker-Polito 2019 Inaugural Committee. Prior to that, Maynard served the Commonwealth at the Division of Professional Licensure (today the Division of Occupational Licensure) as an external affairs manager, where he worked closely with board and commission members on licensing and regulating over 580,000 individuals across 150 trades and professions.

Before entering state service, Maynard worked as a civil attorney, including as an advocate for individuals with disabilities before the Social Security Administration. Maynard is a first-generation college graduate from eastern Kentucky who earned his Bachelor of Arts in History and Government from Morehead State University in 2010 and his Juris Doctorate from the Northern Kentucky University’s Salmon P. Chase College of Law in 2013. He lives in West Roxbury with his wife.

