Shrimp Market Price 2022-2027: Global Size, Share, Growth, Analysis & Report

Shrimp Market Price Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Shrimp Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global shrimp market price. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global shrimp market reached a value of US$ 62.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 84.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% during 2022-2027. A shrimp is considered to be one of the most commonly consumed seafood, and it belongs to the Malacostraca, available in freshwater lakes, streams, and deep and shallow waters. The shrimp is an invertebrate marine animal with a flattened and elongated body with long legs and antennae. It is a rich source of phosphorus, antioxidants, proteins, selenium, copper, iron, magnesium, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin B and D. It is widely consumed for losing weight, relieving eye fatigue, lowering blood pressure, improving bone and brain health, and minimizing the chances of developing cardiovascular diseases.

Covid-19 Overview on Shrimp Market:

The shrimp market was negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic due to disruptions in the supply chain. The reduced demand from Asian countries adversely affected the market growth, while numerous countries face challenges related to pond seeding. The sudden rise in COVID infections led to the adoption of lockdown, thereby adversely affecting seeding and storage activities. The pond seeding process was also delayed due to the imposition of lockdown worldwide. The restrictions imposed on the movement further created hindrances in the demand and supply of shrimp across the globe.

Global Shrimp Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the escalating demand due to the increasing health benefits offered by shrimps. In line with this, the widespread adoption of new environmentally friendly production techniques, contract farming, and government policies are other growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, driven by strong economic growth and rising affluence, consumers are undergoing a ‘nutrition transition,’ shifting from a carbohydrate-based diet to a food with higher protein levels. This, in turn, is encouraging farmers around the world to inculcate new production techniques which are superior to conventional systems, protect the environment, and grow the production of shrimps throughout the year. Besides this, several companies are focusing on expanding their aquaculture breeding grounds to reduce the reliability of wild-harvest capture to maintain the ecological balance, thus creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, the rising demand for organic shrimp in the feed ingredient industry is providing a boost to the demand for the product.

Competitive Landscape:

By IMARC group the report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top shrimp companies being

• Aqua Star Corp.

• Avanti Feeds Ltd.

• Clearwater Seafoods Inc.

• High Liner Foods Inc.

• Mazzetta Company LLC

• Nordic Seafoods A/S

• Surapon Foods

• Thai Union Group

• The Waterbase Ltd.

• Wild Oceans Pvt. Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Species:

• Penaeus vannamei

• Penaeus monodon

• Macrobrachium rosenbergii

• Others

Breakup by Shrimp Size:

• <21

• 21-25

• 26-30

• 31-40

• 41-50

• 51-60

• 61-70

• >70

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Hotels and Restaurants

• Online Sales

• Others

Breakup by Region:

Major Producing Regions:

• China

• India

• Indonesia

• Vietnam

• Thailand

• Ecuador

• Others

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

