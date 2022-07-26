TrippBio and University of Georgia Research Foundation Expand Licensing Agreement for PanCytoVir™ and Analogs

The revised agreement broadens TrippBio’s pipeline with new chemical entities that show promise as broadly active anti-viral treatments

This expanded Agreement will allow us to aggressively pursue additional indications and importantly will give us new composition of matter protection for these new indications. ” — Dr. David E. Martin

JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrippBio, Inc. (TrippBio), a clinical development-stage biopharmaceutical company developing antiviral treatments and the University of Georgia Research Foundation (UGARF), today announced that they have signed an amendment to their 21 May 2020 License Agreement expanding cooperation to include additional new chemical entities that have shown promise as broadly active antiviral compounds. Multiple new compounds based on PanCytoVir™ chemistry have been prepared and will be investigated in upcoming preclinical studies. Recent data suggests that PanCytoVir™ and possibly its analogs may be safe and effective therapeutics for other important viral infections including measles, mumps, Dengue, and Zika viruses.

David E. Martin, PharmD, and CEO of TrippBio, Inc., stated, "We are pleased to extend and expand a very successful collaboration between TrippBio, Inc and Dr. Ralph Tripp of the University of Georgia. This expanded Licensing Agreement will allow us to aggressively pursue these additional indications and importantly will give us new composition of matter protection for these new indications. We look forward to sharing more on our pipeline expansion in the very near future.”

PanCytoVir™

PanCytoVir™ (formerly known as TD-213) is a repurposed pharmaceutical approved by the FDA for the treatment of the hyperuricemia associated with gout and can be used as an adjuvant to therapy with penicillin or with ampicillin, methicillin, oxacillin, cloxacillin, or nafcillin for prolonging drug plasma levels. PanCytoVir™ is a favorable antiviral drug candidate as it is commercially available and has high plasma concentrations with a benign clinical safety profile. It has demonstrated potent activity against SARS-CoV-2 [1], influenza [2], and RSV [3] in vitro and animal models of infection.

