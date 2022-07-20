Submit Release
DCFS Announces Appointments to Foster Caregiver Advisory Board

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) announced today the following appointments to the newly created Foster Caregiver Advisory Board.

Bridget Nalley Orleans Region
Sealja Carnes Baton Rouge Region
Kodi Brignac Covington Region
Shanna Humphries Thibodaux Region
Jacquelin McFarlin Lafayette Region
Trace Buxton Lake Charles Region
Lakishama Lewis Alexandria Region
Ozie V. Henry Shreveport Region
Rachel Semmes Monroe Region

 

 

DCFS created the Foster Caregiver Advisory Board as a platform for certified foster caregivers to partner with the department to improve communication, policy and practice. The department began accepting nominations for the board in February and received 95 applications from individuals interested in serving and over 70 additional recommendations.

Board members will provide much-needed feedback from the perspectives of certified foster parents and relative caregivers.

Each board member serves a one- or two-year term and represents the diversity of the foster families served by the department. Work on the board will be carried out through three subcommittees:  Communication, Policy, and Support and Training.

