DCFS Announces Appointments to Foster Caregiver Advisory Board

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) announced today the following appointments to the newly created Foster Caregiver Advisory Board.

Bridget Nalley Orleans Region Sealja Carnes Baton Rouge Region Kodi Brignac Covington Region Shanna Humphries Thibodaux Region Jacquelin McFarlin Lafayette Region Trace Buxton Lake Charles Region Lakishama Lewis Alexandria Region Ozie V. Henry Shreveport Region Rachel Semmes Monroe Region

DCFS created the Foster Caregiver Advisory Board as a platform for certified foster caregivers to partner with the department to improve communication, policy and practice. The department began accepting nominations for the board in February and received 95 applications from individuals interested in serving and over 70 additional recommendations.

Board members will provide much-needed feedback from the perspectives of certified foster parents and relative caregivers.

Each board member serves a one- or two-year term and represents the diversity of the foster families served by the department. Work on the board will be carried out through three subcommittees: Communication, Policy, and Support and Training.