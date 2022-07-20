The Truck Depot Expansion Creates Investment Offering.
Private Investment Placement Offering Seed 2022 for ever-growing truck parking epidemic demand by only organized single company growing across the western USA.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Truck Depot LLC, a leading provider of secure semi-truck parking and services facilities, announced its seed capital offering for a private equity fundraising of up to five million dollars. This most recent announcement comes after a consistent year-over-year growth and profitability trend allowing the truck depot to grow parking for overnight and long-term trucking customers east from the west coast to Dallas Texas and St. Louis Missouri in 2022 alone. Offering a safe solution to the trucking industry's most prolific epidemic of the lack of truck parking, they have moved to the forefront of an industry desperately in need of even more truck depot-like facilities.
As one of the only single “one-stop shop” companies in the US serving the trucking and logistics industry with the best solution to the national truck parking crisis, the truck depot continues to grow across the continental United States from the west coast eastward aggressively.
CEO, Aurel Davidyan, stated “The Truck Depot has been growing aggressively even thru the Covid-19 pandemic. Recently we took a step back and realized that in order to serve the growing demand of this industry, (600% annually), we would need additional locations this year and next in Atlanta, Southern Florida, South Carolina, and Southern California. This type of growth would outstrip our current revenues and thus we decided that offer a rare opportunity to private investors. The Truck Depot offers safe and secure locations to get rest, service their trucks, comply with hours-of-service DOT regulations, and get back on the road and down to business. We are excited about the future of the truck depot, truck depot services, and truck depot warehousing and proud of our history as we begin the second chapter of the truck depot story.”
The Truck Depot is the only of its kind serving the logistics industry with safe and secure truck parking plus warehousing, cross-docking, drivers lounge, bathrooms/showers, and truck repair services conveniently in one place. Headquartered in Portland Oregon the Truck Depot has been a safe haven for drivers, companies, and now for investors.
