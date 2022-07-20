Submit Release
DISCOVER, a 2-part solution for the search, detection, and imaging of evidence at the crime scene and in the laboratory

From crime scene to crime lab - a uniquely versatile forensic imaging system

foster+freeman forensic science innovation

Introducing a uniquely versatile laboratory docking system for the handheld Crime-lite AUTO forensic search tool.

EVESHAM, WORCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For crime lab directors and forensic science professionals seeking to increase the quality and quantity of evidence being detected at the crime scene and in the laboratory, DISCOVER is a uniquely versatile workstation that meets the needs of CSI and lab professionals at every stage of the forensic evidence workflow.

A laboratory docking system for the handheld Crime-lite AUTO forensic search and imaging tool, DISCOVER brings the functionality, ease of use, and high quality of results produced by the ‘AUTO’ into the fingerprint laboratory.

Un-docked, the compact Crime-lite AUTO is a handheld search and imaging tool providing 55x wavebands of illumination for the detection of evidence that includes fingermarks; body fluids (blood, semen, sweat etc.); narcotics; accelerants and gunshot residues, etc.

Docked, the Crime-lite AUTO provides the illumination and capture system at the heart of the DISCOVER fingermark imaging workstation. Built to meet the demands of fingerprint photography experts, a selection of slot-in imaging and illumination modules further benefit the examiner by providing application-specific tools for the visualisation of fingermarks on difficult and hard-to-image surfaces including bullet casings; smartphone screens; mirrors and other reflective surfaces, etc.

At the crime scene, the Crime-lite AUTO provides investigators with the tools and the confidence required to search for, detect, and capture high-quality images of evidence in-situ.

In the forensic laboratory, DISCOVER combines the entire feature-set of the Crime-lite AUTO with advanced functionality (including evidence-specific modules) to capture and enhance the best possible images of fingerprints on a wide variety of surfaces.

Together, the two systems combine to provide a versatile and cost-effective forensic imaging solution like no other.



DISCOVER, for the Crime-lite AUTO, was officially launched to a select group of forensic examiners as part of the company’s Forensic Webinar Series. To view a recording of the webinar, or to find out more about DISCOVER visit www.fosterfreeman.com

Darren Corbett
Foster + Freeman
DISCOVER - a new way to maximize the search, detection, and imaging of evidence at the crime scene and in the laboratory

