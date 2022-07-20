Two22 Tower Named a Top Project of 2021 by Finance & Commerce

Two22 Tower, Top Project of 2021

Every year, the projects seem to increase in creativity, level of difficulty and innovative construction techniques. We are proud to honor the best building and construction projects in Minnesota.” — Bill Gaier, Publisher of Finance & Commerce

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finance & Commerce has honored the recent remodeling of the 41-story Two22 Tower, one of the tallest buildings on the Minneapolis skyline, with a prestigious Top Projects of 2021 Award.

Members of the Two22 Tower renovation team are:

• Owner: Lingerfelt Commonwealth Partners

• Property/Construction Management: Commonwealth Commercial Partners

• Architect: Nelson Worldwide

• Contractors: Gardner Builders and Schindler Elevator Corporation

• Engineers: Michaud Cooley Erickson and ERA

“Challenged with transforming Two22 Tower, located in an emerging area of downtown Minneapolis, required an innovative approach to reach a new audience of tenants,” said Anthony Heimkes, Property Manager, Commonwealth Commercial Partners. “The team’s goal was to leverage the building’s busy foot traffic, due to its convenient location near public transit, as an opportunity to showcase Two22’s new interactive amenities and modern interior features designed to keep tenants and visitors energized at every touchpoint.”

The Finance & Commerce Top Projects Awards are judged on the degree of difficulty, creativity in design, innovative construction techniques, sustainability efforts, and cooperation among contractors and management.

Some highlights of the extensive renovation project at Two22 Tower include:

• A monumental staircase in lieu of dated escalators

• A dedicated space in the main entry for a pop-up kiosk or small vendor

• A clear wayfinding strategy for visitors

• The use of curves for fluid movement of space to ease the path for those using the skyway

• Increased natural light in open spaces with minimal barriers

• A new café and breakout area with seating for those visiting Two22

• A tenant-only amenities lounge with luxurious leather seats, floor-to-ceiling glass windows and a gas fireplace



“Finance & Commerce Top Projects represent the best of the region’s built environments,” said Bill Gaier, Publisher of Finance & Commerce. “Every year, the projects seem to increase in creativity, level of difficulty and innovative construction techniques. We are proud to honor the best building and construction projects in Minnesota.”



About Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC

Founded in 1996, Commonwealth Commercial is a leading full-service commercial real estate firm headquartered in Richmond, Va., with offices in Hampton Roads, Va.; Nashville, Tenn.; Jacksonville, Fla.; Tampa, Fla.; Charlotte, N.C.; Raleigh/Durham, N.C.; Greenville, S.C.; Houston, Texas; Kansas City, Mo.; St. Louis, Mo.; Columbus, Ohio; and Minneapolis, Minn., and is active in Connecticut and Illinois. The company provides demonstrated expertise in the areas of leasing, purchasing, selling, developing, consulting, property management and asset management services. To learn more, visit www.commonwealthcommercial.com



About Lingerfelt Commonwealth Partners

Lingerfelt Commonwealth Partners, headquartered in Richmond, VA, is a vertically integrated, real estate investment management firm investing throughout the mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Midwest. Together with its predecessor entities spanning three generations, Lingerfelt Commonwealth Partners has maintained a reputation of quality and excellence in the commercial real estate industry dating back to 1957. Its partners have built, acquired, and managed over 25 million square feet of commercial real estate valued at approximately $3 billion across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. To learn more, visit www.lingerfeltcommonwealth.com.



About Finance & Commerce

For 134 years, Finance & Commerce has delivered economic development, commercial real estate and construction industry news to Minnesota’s regional business leaders, developers and housing and community advocates. We provide the business community with in-depth analysis in our Beyond the Skyline podcast, host thought leadership programs that provide industry insight on topics ranging from clean energy to affordable housing and offer the region’s only Development Trackers of real estate, apartment and hotel development. Our award programs center on the region’s construction and real estate business, bringing together the entire development community, and our Top Projects program is one of the area’s largest events celebrating women in the industry. For additional information about the Finance & Commerce Top Projects Awards, click here.