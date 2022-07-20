Hopstack and Barcodes, Inc. Working Together to Bridge the Gap Between Hardware and Software in Warehouse Automation
Hopstack Inc. and Barcodes Inc. announced their strategic partnership to better synergize their hardware and software capabilities in Warehouse Automation.
Now our customers face limited friction in procurement, installation and maintenance of automation hardware, with experts at Barcodes working with them and guiding them through the entire process. ”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hopstack Inc. and Barcodes Inc. announced their strategic partnership to better synergize their hardware and software capabilities and boost their efforts in Warehousing and Fulfillment Automation. The two companies together provide a unified solution to their 3PL, E-commerce fulfillment, and Prep Centers clientele in the North American region.
Barcodes Inc is the leading provider of barcode, mobile computing, and RFID solutions. Their comprehensive approach to hardware solutions is backed by unparalleled technical expertise, support, lifecycle management on hardware products from the largest selection of brands. Their offerings include devices and robotics from brands such as Zebra, Honeywell, Dymo, Cubiscan, and more. Hopstack’s Digital Warehouse Operating System provides seamless out-of-the-box integrations with the mentioned devices and helps its clientele digitize and automate warehousing operations.
Talking about the partnership, Barcodes Inc.’s Executive VP of Sales and General Manager, Fred Zaeske said, “Providing modern, comprehensive solutions is critical for elevated customer experiences. Aligning with Hopstack furthers our mission to offer our clients world-class solutions. We are excited about the unique capabilities Hopstack brings and look forward to our partnership ahead.“.
This is a step forward for Hopstack as it allows hardware procurement, enablement and maintenance in North America. Barcodes’ expertise in field mobility, inventory and point-of-sale solutions adds additional value to Hopstack’s existing customer base.
“Efficient warehouse operations entails not only software automation, but also correct hardware automation. Our partnership with Barcodes enables that value for our customers. Now our customers face limited friction in procurement, installation and maintenance of automation hardware, with experts at Barcodes working with them and guiding them through the entire process. Together we continue to simplify and democratize efficient fulfillment.”, said Vivek Singh, Co-Founder and COO of Hopstack Inc.
About Barcodes Inc.
Barcodes, Inc. is North America's leading provider of barcode, mobile computing, and RFID solutions. Since 1994, the hardware provider has worked hard to earn a reputation for being dedicated, reliable, and customer-oriented. They are product experts in field mobility, inventory, and point-of-sale solutions. The company offers unmatched Customer Service, Deepest Technical Knowledge, Fastest Response Times, and the Best Value.
About Hopstack Inc.
Hopstack, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is the provider of an advanced AI-powered warehouse operating system to automate and optimize warehouse management, control and execution. The platform bridges the gap between an ERP and a legacy WMS by enhancing efficiency and enabling granular visibility at every step of the fulfillment process. Hopstack currently has e-commerce, 3PL, and manufacturing clientele in North America (US and Canada), and South-East Asia (Malaysia and Singapore).
