Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Recently Diagnosed Mesothelioma in Alabama to Call Danziger & De Llano for a Much Better Compensation Result that might be Millions of Dollars

"Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma hires a lawyer to assist with compensation, please call the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano anytime at 800-864-4000." ” — Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center

MONTGOMERY , ALABAMA , USA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging the family of a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Alabama to not take financial compensation for granted and to call the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano anytime at 800-864-4000. The lawyers at Danziger & De Llano have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for over two decades nationwide and they produce superior compensation results for their clients.

"If we had one piece of advice for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Alabama or anywhere in the USA it would be try to recall some specifics of how, where and when you were exposed to asbestos while in the navy. It is this information that will become the foundation for your financial compensation. The other advice we would suggest is-before you hire a lawyer to assist with compensation, please call the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano anytime at 800-864-4000. We are confident you will be glad you did." https://meso.dandell.com

A Sample of Danziger & De Llano, LLP Mesothelioma Compensation Results. Note: These are actual compensation results the Danziger De Llano client received after attorney's fees.

*$4,750,000 Compensation Result received by a Navy Veteran who was exposed to asbestos products throughout his career in the Navy.

*$3,921,750 Compensation Result received by a man who developed mesothelioma at age 68. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy, as an auto mechanic, and while working in construction.

*$3,600,450 Compensation Result received by a gentleman who developed mesothelioma at the age of 67. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy and as a construction contractor on commercial and residential projects.

*$3,403,890 Compensation Result received by a gentleman who developed mesothelioma at the age of 57. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy and as a refrigeration and air conditioning mechanic.

*$3,222,450 Compensation Result received by a Veteran who developed mesothelioma at the age of 63. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy and as a machinist at various manufacturing plants.

*$3,205,170 Compensation Result received by a Navy Veteran and building contractor who developed mesothelioma at age 67. He was exposed to asbestos during her service in the Navy as a boiler repairman, and as a contractor and superintendent of construction projects.

*$2,727,900 Compensation Result received by a man who developed mesothelioma at the age of 61. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy and as a telephone installer and repairman.

*$2,715,915 Compensation Result received by a Navy Veteran who developed mesothelioma at age 49. He was exposed to asbestos during his service in the Navy as a mechanic on major overhauls and tear-outs of ships.

The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize their services are available statewide for a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma in Alabama in any community including Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile, Huntsville, or Tuscaloosa.

For the best possible treatment options in Alabama-we strongly recommend the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital:

The University of Alabama’s Comprehensive Cancer Center in Birmingham.



According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. Mesothelioma also happens in New Mexico. However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma could live in any state including Alabama.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Alabama include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing, or industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma