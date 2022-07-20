Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,144 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,063 in the last 365 days.

Legarda refiles measure amending the PESO Act to create more job opportunities for Filipinos

PHILIPPINES, July 20 - Press Release
July 20, 2022

Legarda refiles measure amending the PESO Act to create more job opportunities for Filipinos

In her fourth term as Senator, Senator Loren Legarda refiles Senate Bill 7 that seeks to amend Republic Act 8759 or the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) Act of 1999 to include entrepreneurship and provide better employment and entrepreneurial opportunities suited for each Filipino.

Legarda reiterated that this amendment to the existing law would address the drawn-out issue of unemployment and underemployment in the Philippines. She echoed her previous statement that the promotion of entrepreneurship will be able to hone the skills of Filipinos and will encourage self-employment opportunities, and generate more jobs.

"The Philippine Statistics Authority reported that about 2.87 million Filipinos were unemployed in March 2022. Meanwhile, the underemployment rate increased from 14% in February to 15.8% in March 2022," Legarda said.

With this, Legarda has recognized the role of entrepreneurs in stimulating the country's economic growth.

"The Department of Trade and Industry reported that entrepreneurs have managed to generate 62.4% of the country's employment or over five (5) million jobs. Inarguably, entrepreneurs play a key role in creating job opportunities and consequently in stimulating the country's economic growth," she explained.

The measure also intends to rename the PESO offices to Public Employment and Entrepreneurship Service Office (PEESO) and establish a Barangay Employment and Entrepreneurship Service Office (BEESO) in barangays.

Senator Legarda co-authored the PESO Act during her first term as Senator and has also co-authored Republic Act 10691, which initially amended the PESO Act. She has refiled further amendments to the law as House Bill 631 during her term as Deputy Speaker in the House of Representatives.

You just read:

Legarda refiles measure amending the PESO Act to create more job opportunities for Filipinos

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.