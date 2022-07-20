Life Science Analytics Software Market to Surpass USD 16.04 Billion by 2027, Says Allied Market Research

Life Science Analytics Software Market Report

Allied Market Research added new research on Life Science Analytics Software Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Life Science Analytics Software market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are Accenture Plc, ArisGlobal LLC, Chemical Abstracts Services(ACS), Certara, L.P., Clarivate Analytics Plc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Dassault Systemes, Deloitte ToucheTohmatsu Limited, IQVIA Holdings Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., andVeeva Systems Inc.

The global life science analytics software market size was valued at $5.35 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $16.04 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

The life sciences industry is moving from treatment to preventive scenarios and management of patient's health outcomes. In addition, early detection of disease patterns and strategic target is the key for effective business strategies. Thus, life science companies are demanding for analytics software that is used to transform data into useful insights. Further, benefits of analytics software in life sciences such as early detection of prescription and treatment patterns, strategizing patient outcomes and achieving better operational quality that drives the intellectual journey of patient centricity further boosts the growth of the global life science analytics software market.

The need for improved data standardization and rises in utilization of analytics software, coupled with increase in incidences of chronic diseases boost the life science analytics software market growth. However, data privacy issues and lack of skilled professionals for big data solutions restrict the market growth. Moreover, emergence of social media and its impact on the life science industry offers lucrative opportunities for key market players operating in the analytics software segment.

Life Science Analytics Software Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Life Science Analytics Software Market by Key Players: Accenture Plc, ArisGlobal LLC, Chemical Abstracts Services(ACS), Certara, L.P., Clarivate Analytics Plc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Dassault Systemes, Deloitte ToucheTohmatsu Limited, IQVIA Holdings Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., andVeeva Systems Inc.

Life Science Analytics Software Market By Product: Descriptive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, and Predictive Analytics

Life Science Analytics Software Market By Application: Research & Development, Sales & Marketing Support, Regulatory Compliance, Supply Chain Analytics, and Pharmacovigilance

Life Science Analytics Software Market By Delivery Model: On-Premise and Cloud

Life Science Analytics Software Market By End User: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Medical Device Companies, Research Centers and Third-Party Administrators

