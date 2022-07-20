Alphanumeric Systems, Jasper Health, Shaw University Recognized for Commitment to Health

Three new companies have earned CEO Cancer Gold StandardTM accreditation for their focus on building a healthier workplace

CARY, NC, USA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Customer service and patient experience expert Alphanumeric Systems, digital patient guide Jasper Health, and Shaw University, the oldest Historically Black College and University in the South, all have earned CEO Cancer Gold StandardTM accreditation by the CEO Roundtable on Cancer for their commitment to the health of employees, students and community.

“Adopting the Gold Standard is a tribute to the extraordinary leadership at Alphanumeric Systems, Jasper Health and Shaw University,” said MaryLis Rich, President, CEO Roundtable on Cancer Gold Standard. “Their commitment to employee and community health demonstrates that all organizations, large and small, can play an active role in winning the battle against cancer.”

The CEO Roundtable on Cancer, a nonprofit organization of CEOs and their companies, founded by former President George H.W. Bush, created the CEO Cancer Gold Standard to provide an evidence-based framework for employers to build a healthier workplace by focusing on cancer risk reduction, early detection, access to clinical trials, and high-quality care.

More than 7.4 million people are directly affected by the Gold Standard implemented at over 200 private, non-profit and government organizations, large and small, from diverse industries. Those organizations include the National Cancer Institute (NCI), the federal government's principal agency for cancer research and training, and many NCI- designated cancer centers.

In 2022, the CEO Roundtable launched the Going for Gold initiative to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs) to implement the Cancer Gold Standard. Shaw University is the first HBCU to achieve this recognition.

“We are pleased to be a partner in this initiative and dedicated to leading a national movement to improve positive health outcomes within our communities,” said Dr. Paulette Dillard, President of Shaw. “This recognition is a very high honor, and we hope to inspire other organizations and educational institutions to follow suit.”

Organizations must demonstrate that their health benefits and workplace culture include extensive, concrete actions in five key areas: Health Education & Navigation, Prevention & Early Detection, Advancing Treatment, Survivorship, and Well-Being.

The Gold Standard is based on the latest scientific evidence and evolves to ensure the framework promotes the adoption of the best benefits and policies to maximize positive health outcomes for employees, families, and communities.

Alphanumeric (ASI) is a proven leader driven to make its mark by improving interpersonal and patient experiences. They go beyond call centers and contact centers - they provide top-tier customer service and patient experiences that exceed expectations. To learn more visit: https://www.alphanumeric.com/.

“It's great to be able to say that we are among the leaders in our industry when it comes down not only to execution but also to policy and procedure -- two things that set us apart,” said Randy Trice, CEO of Alphanumeric. “The accreditation is an honorable nod towards the caliber of people we work with in the pharma and life sciences spaces in North Carolina and globally.”

Jasper Health is a digital guiding, navigation, and engagement experience that improves the lives of people living with cancer, those at high risk for cancer, and their caregivers. Its all-in-one oncology platform provides psychosocial support interventions while enabling connected care with the broader healthcare system. Jasper’s team includes seasoned leaders with decades of experience in digital health, clinical care, data science, and consumer engagement. Founded at Redesign Health, a company that powers innovation in healthcare, they believe that powerful technology and passionate people can relieve some of the stress of organizing care. To learn more, visit www.hellojasper.com.

“We look forward to introducing the Gold Standard to new employers we are working with and helping them make the Gold Standard Pillars actionable and turnkey with new digital prevention and care capabilities,” said Adam Pellegrini, co-founder and CEO of Jasper Health.

Shaw University was founded in 1865. It is the oldest HBCU in the South, the first to admit women, and the first to earn the Cancer Gold Standard. Shaw is known for its great private liberal arts education. Affiliated with the Baptist Church, Shaw is home to the oldest historically black theological institution in America. Undergraduate studies at the university focus and connect with community outreach through the justice, social work, and health tracks. When the COVID vaccine was being rolled out, they opened a vaccine clinic to serve the community greatly affected by the virus. Dr. Paulette R. Dillard, President of Shaw, is a marine biologist and a Co-Director of the academic enrichment programs for the National Institutes of Health National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIMHD) funded Research Infrastructure in Minority Institutions (RIMI) project. Read more at https://shawu.edu/.