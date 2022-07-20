Eric Pisick, EVP Client Partnerships, Anchor Trading

Anchor Trading announced today that it has hired Eric Pisick as Executive Vice President of Client Partnerships.

NEW CITY, NY, USA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anchor Trading Names Eric Pisick As Executive Vice President, Client Partnerships

Leading Media Industry Executive Joins Independent, Veteran-Owned Firm to Accelerate Digital and Emerging Media Delivery to Companies

New City, NY, July 20, 2022 -- Anchor Trading, a full-service Corporate Trade company that provides financial and marketing solutions for companies with underperforming assets, announced today that it has hired Eric Pisick as Executive Vice President of Client Partnerships.

For more than 20 years, Mr. Pisick has been a leader in the media industry, working across a range of leadership roles in media strategy, trading, commercials, account management, and investment. Mr. Pisick will advance the company’s growth – it recently ranked 19th on the Inc. 500 – by leveraging deep media and trade expertise and experience at leading agencies and accelerating the expansion of emerging media and digital platforms to meet customer demand. He will focus on expanding relationships with existing clients and driving growth in a fragmented corporate trade marketplace that is ripe with opportunities. He will report to Sean Magee, founder, and CEO of Anchor Trading.

"We are thrilled to welcome Eric to the team, as his leadership and experience in the media industry and work with leading brands will truly enhance our ability to deliver seamless client services to support and grow our customer relationships," said Magee. “These are exciting times for Anchor, given our growth across revenues, people, and clients as well as our forthcoming move to brand new offices. To complement this expansion, we needed an experienced leader in the marketplace who has excelled at corporate trade and has built lasting client relationships with top marketers and agencies. Eric is an ideal fit with our team-focused culture and will play a vital role in our continued growth.”

Previously, Mr. Pisick spent more than 18 years at Publicis, spearheading the development of new client service models. Most recently he served as President of Commercials, Partnerships, and Growth, leading The Walt Disney Company’s media investment and managing all commercial relationships for the firm’s Publicis Imagine unit. Before that, he served as US President of APEX, a trading division within Publicis Groupe that doubled in size under his stewardship. He was responsible for a $1.5 billion client portfolio and oversaw more than 85 activation specialists in digital, video, OOH, and print media channels. Mr. Pisick spent 12 years at Zenith Media, holding lead client service roles for clients such as JPMorgan Chase, Oracle, Caesars Entertainment, and H&M.

“The media landscape and economy have both evolved dramatically over the past few years”, said Mr. Pisick. “To keep pace, brands must embrace unique and creative investment solutions and models to maximize their profitability. Anchor Trading is a pioneer in this space and I’m thrilled to help chart our path forward as part of this talented team,” he said. “I’m excited to build out our team, bring new ideas to clients, and drive greater brand recognition within the industry, particularly in consumer facing product groups.”

Mr. Pisick will lead a growing team of client relationship managers, and internal and external sales professionals. He is a graduate of Hamilton College and lives in New Jersey with his wife, Katy, and two sons, Sammy and Theo.

Anchor Trading has a steadfast approach focused on being at the forefront of the digital media trade market. With a team that combines centuries of trade and media experience, the company regularly serves as an extension of agency and internal marketing teams. The company’s mission is to provide financial support to charities and ensure employment opportunities to transitioning veterans. More than 2.5 million businesses in the United States are owned by Veterans. Veteran-Owned businesses generate more than $1.4 trillion in revenues. Anchor Trading is a leading employer for Veterans: 21% of its work force are Veterans. Since its inception, Anchor Trading has donated more than $1 million to charities, including Veteran-focused organizations such as The USO, Carry The Load, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Wounded Warrior Project, The Joseph Patrick Dwyer Program and Our Military Kids.

About Anchor Trading

Anchor Trading is certified by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, New York State Office of General Services, National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA), and the National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC). Founded by U.S. Navy Veteran and Advertising Industry Executive, Sean Magee, the company provides powerful business solutions to some of the most notable global brands. In addition to providing powerful business solutions, Anchor’s mission continues to provide employment opportunities to Veterans while supporting select registered 501(c)(3) charities.

