NEW APP ‘QEWD,’ THE PERSONAL ASSISTANT FOR STREAMING VIDEO, LAUNCHES TODAY
The only video discovery app that spans TV, movies and shorts, provides friend, family, and influencer recommendations, and lets users save and watch any videoLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QEWD, a discovery engine that makes it easy to find the right movies, TV and short-form video to watch, launches today. QEWD solves a problem plaguing about 100 million Americans daily: the simple challenge of figuring out what to watch. The average consumer spends nearly an hour a day searching for content – up to 50 percent of total watch time.
The free app gives users recommendations on what to watch from people whose taste they trust – friends, family members, influencers and brands. QEWD is like a concierge that offers suggestions about what to watch. It’s also a personal assistant that lets users bookmark content, access and watch all their streaming services – plus live free TV, YouTube, TikTok and more – with one click.
In addition, users can curate and share unlimited QEWD watchlists, with content as broad or as specialized as they’d like. Lists can be as simple as “Favorite comedies” or “Best music videos” or as complicated as “Movies, TV and videos featuring volcanoes, monkeys and blue trucks.” Because QEWD connects to all streaming services, content on watchlists is available with a single click.
Watchlists are easy to share on social media. And even when content moves from Netflix to Amazon, lists remain current: QEWD keeps track of where content is playing, and automatically makes updates.
“We’ve never had so much great TV and film content at our fingertips, on so many platforms, to discover and enjoy,” said Garth Ancier, the former president of entertainment at NBC, chairman and co-founder of the WB Television Network – and a QEWD advisor. “That is amazing, and frustrating. QEWD matches your program preferences to your video services, tells you what’s trending – and even what your friends recommend. It’s the ‘missing piece’ in the video jigsaw puzzle.”
“People have unlimited choices but limited time,” said Zak Kadison QEWD’s founder and CEO. “And 76 percent of people say the best recommendations come from word-of-mouth. QEWD addresses this, making it easy to discover what your friends, family, trusted influencers and favorite brands are recommending.”
QEWD users can:
- Search every streaming service, including YouTube, TikTok, Twitch and other sites
- Discover new content with recommendations about what to watch from friends, family and respected brands and influencers
- Get one-click access to any streaming content on the web
- Curate and share unlimited lists of content from any website or app
- Watch free live television from hundreds of channels
QEWD has attracted some of Hollywood’s most renowned innovators:
Advisors include Ancier, one of only two executives ever to be president of three US broadcast networks, Dominique Delport, former president of Vivendi’s content divisions and former international president of Vice Media and Yair Landau, former vice chair of Sony Pictures Entertainment and president of Sony Pictures Digital.
About QEWD:
QEWD is a free to use application available for iOS and Android mobile devices. QEWD can be downloaded from Apple’s App Store or from the Google Play app store.
More information about QEWD can be found at http://www.qewd.co
