Pyrogen Testing Market to Reach US$ 2,051.2 mn by 2027 Says TMR

Pyrogen Testing Market

Pyrogen Testing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 - 2027W

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transparency Market Research Inc.: The report, the global Pyrogen Testing market was valued at US$ 742.0 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2019 to 2027.

Overview

• Pyrogens are substances that cause fever, post administration of an injection. Increase in body temperature and body ache are prominent reactions caused due to injection of harmful pyrogens into the body

• Pyrogen testing determines the presence of endotoxin substances. The test has become important for analysis of fever-inducing substances in parenteral drugs

• Monocyte activation test (MAT), LAL test and rabbit pyrogen test are various types of pyrogen tests.

• Limulus amebocyte lysate (LAL) test is used to measure the concentration of endotoxins of gram-negative bacteria

• Rabbit pyrogen test is an alternative assay for detection of endotoxin and involves injection of a small amount of batched test material into a rabbit’s blood stream

• North America dominated the global pyrogen testing market in 2018 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. New drug approvals by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and increase in demand for pyrogen testing for medical devices are expected to drive the pyrogen testing market in North America.

• Asia Pacific is likely to be a highly lucrative market for pyrogen testing and it is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period

Request Brochure of Pyrogen Testing Market Research Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=54678

Promising Product Pipeline and Increasing Drug Approvals to Drive Market

• Key drivers of the growth of pyrogen testing market is promising products under research pipeline and recent product approvals for regulatory authorities such as FDA

• Increase in number of market players engaged in development of promising technologies & methods, enabling the launch of new products in future, is expected to drive the growth of the market

Limulus Amoebocyte Lysate (LAL) Test Segment to Dominate Market

• Based on test type, the global pyrogen testing market has been divided into monocyte activation test (MAT), limulus amoebocyte lysate (LAL) test, rabbit pyrogen test, and others

• The LAL test segment dominated the global pyrogen testing market in 2018 and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period

• Increase in demand for LAL test in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies is expected to accelerate the growth of the segment. Increase in the popularity of monophasic combination pills is also major factor for to boost the market growth

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Pyrogen Testing Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=54678

Reagents to be Highly Lucrative Segment

• In terms of component, the global pyrogen testing market has been classified into instruments, kits and reagents

• The reagents segment dominated the pyrogen testing market due to increase in market penetration by emerging players and rise in of reagents for pyrogen testing are expected to boost the growth of the market

Pharmaceutical Companies to be Highly Lucrative Segment

• In terms of end-user, the global pyrogen testing market has been classified into pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, medical device companies and others

• The pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the pyrogen testing market owing to increase in demand for pyrogen testing for pharmaceutical industry and strong growth of pharmaceutical companies in emerging countries

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Pyrogen Testing Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=54678

North America to Dominate Global Market

• In terms of region, the global pyrogen testing market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global Pyrogen Testing market in 2018, followed by Europe.

• North America accounted for major share of the global pyrogen testing market in 2018, owing to increase in availability of technologically advanced research & development platforms for the diagnosis test and rapid adoption of new technologies

• The pyrogen testing market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR from 2019 to 2027. This can be attributed to rapid economic growth in developing economies such as India, China, rise in healthcare expenditure and expansion of pharmaceutical industry

Competitive Landscape

• The global pyrogen testing market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players in the global market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Associates of Cape Cod, Inc., Merck KGaA, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., GenScript, Lonza Group, Sanquin, and WuXi AppTec, Hyglos GmbH - a bioMérieux Company, Wako Chemicals USA, Inc. among others

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=54678

The global pyrogen testing market has been segmented as follows:

• Global Pyrogen Testing Market, by Test Type

o Monocyte Activation Test (MAT)

o Limulus Amoebocyte Lysate (LAL) Test

o Rabbit Pyrogen Test

o Others

• Global Pyrogen Testing Market, by Component

o Instruments

o Kits

o Reagents

• Global Pyrogen Testing Market, by End-user

o Pharmaceutical Companies

o Biotechnology Companies

o Medical Device Companies

o Others

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/direct-to-consumer-laboratory-testing-market.html

Enteric Disease Testing Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/enteric-disease-testing-market.html

Life Care Solution Services Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/life-care-solution-services-market.html

Tuberculosis Testing Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/tuberculosis-testing-market.html

Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cardiopulmonary-stress-testing-systems-market.html

Testing and Analysis Services Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/testing-analysis-services-market.html

Orthobiologics Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/orthobiologics-market.html

Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pharmaceutical-testing-analytical-services-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.